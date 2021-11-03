EARTHGANG Officially Announce New Album GHETTO GODS

EARTHGANG have officially announced their new album GHETTO GODS, out January 28th, 2022 via Dreamville/Interscope. Check out the trailer, narrated by 2 Chainz, below.

The Atlanta duo’s sophomore major label studio album has been teased for quite some time. After confirming the title during an interview with The Breakfast Club back in February, our former Artist of the Month claimed they would be dropping the project on the same day as their label boss J. Cole.

This left fans disappointed when GHETTO GODS didn’t surface in May alongside The Off-Season, but Olu (aka Johnny Venus) and WowGr8 (aka Doctur Dot) preached patience. “#GHETTOGODS Is some of our best work so far and we’re going to give it to you the right way,” EARTHGANG wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

Related Video

While they didn’t share any details about the album today, they’ve previously described it as “about finding the God in you. It doesn’t matter if [you’re] from the Ghetto or not. We all have the light in us. Elevate and let it shine.”

GHETTO GODS marks EARTHGANG’s follow-up to their excellent Dreamville debut Mirrorland, which dropped in September 2019. This year, the group has shared a series of freestyles, including “Aretha,” a thunderous ode to the Queen of Soul that was named Song of the Week. They also made the festival rounds, playing sets at Governors Ball and Outside Lands.

Advertisement