It’s been 10 years since Eddie Vedder has released a proper album without his friends in Pearl Jam, but that will change soon enough. The singer recently shared “Long Way,” the first single from his upcoming album Earthlings, and now he’s dropped a live version of the track. Watch a video of the debut live performance, shot by Pearl Jam director Blue Leach, below.

“Long Way” is a Springsteen-esque guitar-organ ballad, and Vedder played it during his last-minute set at the Ohana Festival back in September. After he was forced to perform in place of Kings of Leon, the show became a star-studded spectacle, with Chad Smith, Josh Klinghoffer, Pino Palladino, Andrew Watt, and Glen Hansard comprising Vedder’s backing band. While Klinghoffer lent piano to Vedder’s solo set, Pearl Jam fans can expect to see the former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist a lot more in the future: he recently joined the band as a touring musician.

While Earthlings has yet to receive a proper release date, pre-orders are available now for a 7-inch vinyl of “Long Way” and upcoming single “The Haves.” Purchase the single at Pearl Jam’s Ten Club here, and watch the live video for “Long Way” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Ohana 2021 also saw Brandi Carlile perform “Better Man” with Pearl Jam and Vedder’s daughter Olivia Vedder playing “My Father’s Daughter.” That song comes from the Flag Day soundtrack, which features a number of original tracks written by Vedder, Glen Hansard, and Cat Power. Last month, Vedder appeared on Elton John’s new album, performing a duet of “E-Ticket,” which we named our Song of the Week.