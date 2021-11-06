Menu
Emilio Estevez Booted from Mighty Ducks TV Show After Failing to Get Vaccinated

Coach Gordon Bombay was unwilling to commit to the studio's vaccine policy

Emilio Estevez Mighty Ducks
Emilio Estevez in The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, photo via Disney+
November 5, 2021 | 9:43pm ET

    Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only midwest sports icon who’s letting his team down by not getting vaccinated. Emilio Estevez, who famously played Coach Gordon Bombay in The Mighty Ducks movies, will not return for season two of Disney+’s TV revival, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, after refusing to abide by Disney’s vaccination policy.

    Disney has adopted has adopted a strict vaccination mandate for all cast and crew in Zone A of its productions. According to Deadline, the studio declined to pick up Estevez’s option for season two after the actor was unwilling to commit to the policy.

    Estevez starred alongside Lauren Graham and Brady Noon in season one of Game Changers. His character will now be written out of the show. So much for ducks sticking together.

