HBO Unveils Thrilling First Trailer for Euphoria Season 2: Watch

The highly-anticipated second season arrives in January

euphoria second season 2 trailer
Euphoria (HBO)
November 23, 2021 | 2:57pm ET

    We hope you still have some glitter eyeshadow laying around, because Euphoria is back. After what feels like eons in the making, HBO has finally unveiled the first trailer for Season 2 of its wildly popular teen drama, which is set to premiere on January 9th.

    The trailer begins with Rue (Zendaya) doing a flawless lip-sync performance of “Call Me Irresponsible,” the 1962 jazz standard written by Jimmy Van Heusen and Sammy Cahn. But this is Euphoria, after all, so it’s not long before the classic song crashes into a modern beat drop and we find ourselves in the middle of smoke-filled house parties and wild nights on the run from imminent danger.

    Directed by creator Sam Levinson, cast members returning for Euphoria Season 2 will include Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Sydney Sweeney, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Javon Walton, and Austin Abrams. The new season will also see rising singer Dominic Fike make his proper acting debut. Watch the trailer below.

    Related Video

    The first season of Euphoria premiered in 2019, making then-24-year-old Zendaya the youngest recipient (and second-ever Black winner) of an Emmy Award in the Best Actress in a Drama category. To tide fans over until the highly-anticipated Season 2, HBO released two bonus episodes of Euphoria last year, titled “Part One: Rue” and “Part Two: Jules.”

     

