Evanescence’s Amy Lee and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale Duet on Linkin Park Cover at Tour Kickoff: Watch

When Evanescence and Halestorm announced a co-headlining tour earlier this year, thoughts of powerhouse vocalists Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale sharing the stage together likely ran through fans’ minds. And that’s exactly what happened when the two frontwomen duetted on a cover of Linkin Park’s “Heavy” at the tour kickoff on Friday (November 5th) in Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

During Evanescence’s set, Lee welcomed Hale to the stage, with the former sitting at the piano. They started by offering a haunting take on the Linkin Park track, before the rest of the band kicked in to turn it into a hard-rocking version of the song, as the two singers delivered their vocals side by side.

“Heavy” was the lead single on Linkin Park’s last album, One More Light, which was released just two months before singer Chester Bennington tragically took his own life.

Earlier in the night during Halestorm’s set, Lee joined Hale for the song “Break In.” The Evanescence singer previously appeared on an updated version of the Halestorm track for the latter’s 2020 EP, Reimagined.

Lee and Hale are good friends, with Lee telling Revolver before the tour, “I love touring with Lzzy, and I love touring with people that I admire, people that make great music first of all, but also people who are great to be around. Lzzy’s a great professional and we like hanging out together.”

Hale commented, “With Amy, she’s an otherworldly talent. Alice Cooper once told me that you can’t teach charisma, you can’t teach that intangible thing that makes you great, and Amy has that, she was born with it.”

Evanescence and Halestorm since played another show on Sunday (November 7th) in Seattle, where they once again duetted on “Heavy” and “Break In,” so fans can expect the onstage collaborations throughout the tour.

Elsewhere in their 21-song set, Evanescence performed 10 tunes from their most recent album, The Bitter Truth, along with favorites like “Bring Me to Life,” “Going Under,” and “Call Me When You’re Sober.” Halestorm, meanwhile, played an 11-song set, including their 2021 single, “Back From the Dead.”

The arena outing runs through a December 18th show in Worcester, Massachusetts, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Watch Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale perform Linkin Park’s “Heavy” and Halestorm’s “Break In” together in the videos below.

