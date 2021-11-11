Menu
Fatal Attraction TV Show, Starring Lizzy Caplan, Coming to Paramount+

Caplan has been cast as Alex, the role previously played by Glenn Close in 1987 film

Lizzy Caplan Fatal Attraction
Lizzy Caplan, photo via Paramount+
November 11, 2021 | 1:38pm ET

    Paramount+ is moving ahead with an episodic series remake of Fatal Attraction, with Lizzy Caplan set to play the role of Alex.

    The series is described as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone [that] will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

    Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as the series’ writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

    The original 1987 film starred Glenn Close (as Alex Forest) and Michael Douglas (as Alex’s one-time fling, Dan Gallagher). It was the highest grossing film released that year, and went on to received six Academy Award nominations (including Best Actress for Close).

