Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

FKA twigs Teams with Central Cee for “Measure of a Man”: Stream

From the upcoming film The King's Man

fka twigs central cee measure of a man new single the kings man soundtrack stream
FKA twigs and Central Cee, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 18, 2021 | 5:13pm ET

    FKA twigs‘ next record is apparently done, but fans will have to wait a bit longer before hearing the true follow-up to 2019’s MAGDALENEInstead, the British singer-songwriter has released the song “Measure of a Man,” a collaboration with the British rapper Central Cee that features on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The King’s Man

    Rife with piano ballads and Biblical theatrics, MAGADLENE saw twigs bare her soul. “Measure of a Man,” meanwhile, is equally cinematic, but in the traditional movie soundtrack sense of the word. With creeping bass and twigs’ sultry voice mixed high, the track offers an ominous bravado that fits The King’s Man’s spy premise well. “Nobody feels the pain behind the love you show,” the R&B singer croons. “Nobody feels the burden that you bear alone.”

    How does one really know the measure of a man? Once the song’s central beat kicks in, Cee pops in with a few answers. “It’s the manners that make a man, but the hammers that break a man,” he spits, accent thick. Good to know. Check out the track below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Long delayed due to the pandemic, The King’s Man — the third installment in the Kingsman series — is out December 22nd. FKA twigs last released the single “Don’t Judge Me,” featuring the rapper Headie One and the producer Fred again…, which became our Song of the Week.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

animals as leaders new album parrhesia

Animals as Leaders Announce New Album Parrhesia, Share "The Problem of Other Minds": Stream

November 18, 2021

Eddie Vedder Sets Release Date for New Album Earthling, Shares "The Haves": Stream

November 18, 2021

Taylor Swift Sad Girl Autumn

Taylor Swift Shares "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)": Stream

November 17, 2021

Aerosmith 1971 recording

Aerosmith Unearth 1971 Seven-Song Rehearsal Tape, Share Unreleased Version of "Movin' Out": Stream

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

FKA twigs Teams with Central Cee for "Measure of a Man": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale