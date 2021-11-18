FKA twigs Teams with Central Cee for “Measure of a Man”: Stream

FKA twigs‘ next record is apparently done, but fans will have to wait a bit longer before hearing the true follow-up to 2019’s MAGDALENE. Instead, the British singer-songwriter has released the song “Measure of a Man,” a collaboration with the British rapper Central Cee that features on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The King’s Man.

Rife with piano ballads and Biblical theatrics, MAGADLENE saw twigs bare her soul. “Measure of a Man,” meanwhile, is equally cinematic, but in the traditional movie soundtrack sense of the word. With creeping bass and twigs’ sultry voice mixed high, the track offers an ominous bravado that fits The King’s Man’s spy premise well. “Nobody feels the pain behind the love you show,” the R&B singer croons. “Nobody feels the burden that you bear alone.”

How does one really know the measure of a man? Once the song’s central beat kicks in, Cee pops in with a few answers. “It’s the manners that make a man, but the hammers that break a man,” he spits, accent thick. Good to know. Check out the track below.

Long delayed due to the pandemic, The King’s Man — the third installment in the Kingsman series — is out December 22nd. FKA twigs last released the single “Don’t Judge Me,” featuring the rapper Headie One and the producer Fred again…, which became our Song of the Week.