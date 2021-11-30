Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have mapped out a 2022 North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

The newly announced dates includes massive stadium shows at Citi Field in New York City; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; T-Mobile Park in Seattle; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Additionally, Foo Fighters are confirmed to headline the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal.

Tickets for the newly announced headlining shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale (use code: LOVEDIESYOUNG) begins Tuesday, November 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Related Video

Foo Fighters have several other previously announced shows on their calendar, including a run of West Coast dates to close the year, plus a trip to South America in March and a tour of the UK and Europe in June and July. Check out their updated touring schedule below.

Last month, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Sir Paul McCartney. Dave Grohl and co. have no plans to slow down, however; aside from their upcoming tour, they recently announced the release of a feature-length horror comedy called Studio 666, and teamed up with Jason Sudeikis for the hilarious “Love Dies Young” video. All the while, Dave Grohl recently launched a second season of his Hanukkah covers song series with Greg Kurstin.

Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:

12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live

12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

03/18-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival

03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero

05/27-29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling

05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park

05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&

06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^

06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon

06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@

06/22-23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes

06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #

06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~

06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+

07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~

07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium

08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena

08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena

08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

Advertisement

* = w/ The Pretty Reckless

& = w/ Greta Van Fleet

^ = w/ Weezer

% = w/ Liam Gallagher

@ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers

# = w/ St. Vincent

~ = w/ Courtney Barnett

+ = w/ Shame