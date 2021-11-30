Menu
Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The newly inducted Rock and Roll of Famers have confirmed a new 17-date swing

Foo Fighters 2022 tour dates
Foo Fighters, photo by Ollie Millington/Redferns
November 30, 2021 | 10:10am ET

    Foo Fighters have mapped out a 2022 North American summer tour in support of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight.

    The newly announced dates includes massive stadium shows at Citi Field in New York City; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; Empower Field at Mile High in Denver; T-Mobile Park in Seattle; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. Additionally, Foo Fighters are confirmed to headline the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal.

    Tickets for the newly announced headlining shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale (use code: LOVEDIESYOUNG) begins Tuesday, November 30th at 12:00 p.m. ET.

    Foo Fighters have several other previously announced shows on their calendar, including a run of West Coast dates to close the year, plus a trip to South America in March and a tour of the UK and Europe in June and July. Check out their updated touring schedule below.

    Last month, Foo Fighters were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Sir Paul McCartney. Dave Grohl and co. have no plans to slow down, however; aside from their upcoming tour, they recently announced the release of a feature-length horror comedy called Studio 666, and teamed up with Jason Sudeikis for the hilarious “Love Dies Young” video. All the while, Dave Grohl recently launched a second season of his Hanukkah covers song series with Greg Kurstin.

    Foo Fighters 2022 Tour Dates:
    12/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
    12/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Dolby Live
    12/07 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    12/09 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
    03/15 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    03/18-20 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina
    03/22-23 – Asuncion, PY @ Asuncionico Festival
    03/25-27 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil
    03/25-27 – Bogota, CO @ Festival Estero
    05/27-29 – Boston, CA @ Boston Calling
    05/14 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    05/20 – Raleigh, NC @ Costal Credit Union Music Park
    05/24 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/08 – Berlin, DE @ Flughafen Templehof *&
    06/10 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/12 – Milan, IT @ I-Days
    06/14 – Basel, CH @ St. Jakob-Park ^
    06/18 – Lisbon, PT @ Rock in Rio Lisbon
    06/20 – Madrid, ES @ Wanda Metropolitano Stadium %@
    06/22-23 – Nimes, FR @ Festival De Nimes
    06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford #
    06/27 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park ~
    06/30 – London, UK @ London Stadium #+
    07/02 – London, UK @ London Stadium ~
    07/17 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    07/19 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/22 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    07/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
    07/27 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
    07/29 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
    08/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    08/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Huntington Bank Stadium
    08/06 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
    08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
    08/10 – Big Sky, MT @ Big Sky Events Arena
    08/13 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium
    08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Banc of California Stadium

    * = w/ The Pretty Reckless
    & = w/ Greta Van Fleet
    ^ = w/ Weezer
    % = w/ Liam Gallagher
    @ = w/ Amyl & The Sniffers
    # = w/ St. Vincent
    ~ = w/ Courtney Barnett
    + = w/ Shame

