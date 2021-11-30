Menu
Foo Fighters Cancel Minneapolis Gig After Venue Refuses to Comply to COVID Safety Measures

The band is working to find a new venue "that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show"

Foo Fighters Rock Hall
Foo Fighters, photo by Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
November 30, 2021 | 2:34pm ET

    Earlier today, Foo Fighters announced dates for a 2022 North American summer tour. Now, just hours later they’ve abruptly canceled one of those scheduled shows — an August 3rd gig at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis — after the venue refused to agree to the band’s COVID safety measures.

    “We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show,” reads a statement posted to Foo Fighters’ Twitter.

    According to the Star Tribune, Huntington Bank Stadium has not been requiring masks, proof of vaccine, or negative test results at its recent events. Citing the same safety concerns, Elvis Costello recently moved a concert from Huntington Bank Stadium to nearby First Avenue.

    Related Video

    Foo Fighters were one of the first bands to go on a national tour following the music industry’s year-long shutdown, playing the first capacity shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and the Forum in Los Angeles. The latter concert was briefly postponed after a member of Foo Fighters’ team tested positive for COVID-19, but otherwise all of Foo Fighters’ recent concerts have gone off without a hitch.

    Since this morning’s tour announcement, Foo Fighters made one other adjustment to the schedule, adding a May 16th concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland.

    Tickets for the newly announced headlining shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A fan pre-sale (use code: LOVEDIESYOUNG) is currently underway.

    Editor’s Note: Stay safe and mask up. Grab a custom face mask at Consequence Shop and support independent artists impacted by the pandemic.

     

