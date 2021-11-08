Foo Fighters to Star in Horror Comedy Studio 666

Foo Fighters will make their feature film debut in a new horror comedy inspired by the making of their latest album, Medicine at Midnight. Entitled Studio 666, the film is directed by BJ McDonnell and will be released in over 2,000 theaters across the US on February 25th, 2022.

The story of Sonic 666 is a fantastical retelling of Foo Fighters’ recent experience recording in an old house in Encino California. In interviews in the lead up to Medicine at Midnight’s release, Grohl recounted strange, supernatural events that occurred as the band was recording.

“We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned,” Grohl told NME. “Or the setting we’d put on the [mixing] board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing. There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn’t put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room.”

For their upcoming film, Foo Fighters added a bit more blood and gore to the story.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,” said Grohl in a statement. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible.”

“Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking rocks. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg and the team at Open Road Films we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

Along with Foo Fighters members Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee, Studio 666 also stars Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega, and Jeff Garlin. The film was written by Jeff Buhler (Pet Sematary) and Rebecca Hughes.

