Former Punk Rocker Beto O’Rourke Running for Texas Governor

Next year, civilians of Texas will decide whether or not they want to re-elect an anti-abortion troll as their state’s governor. While we don’t want to speak too soon, it appears that the chances of incumbent Greg Abbott winning are getting slimmer and slimmer, especially now that famous former punk Beto O’Rourke has officially joined the gubernatorial race for the 2022 election.

O’Rourke, a former Texas congressman, is a man of the people. The Democratic candidate earned the hearts of liberal music geeks nationwide during his 2018 Texas Senate run when word got out that he used to play in punk bands — though noted tone-deaf coward Ted Cruz was not amused. Before he began breaking a sweat on the campaign trail, he was cutting his teeth in El Paso’s DIY rock scene, eventually meeting Cedric Bixler-Zavala of The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In fame. The pair would reunite in college playing in a band called Foss, who weren’t half-bad! While just about anyone would be an improvement over Texas’ current administration, idolizing hardcore legend Ian MacKaye is a pretty good selling point, too.

O’Rourke announced his plans to run for governor via Twitter today (November 15th), writing: “Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us.” So far, one of his potential opponents is Matthew McConaughey, who — despite what we’ve learned about electing entertainers into office — is doing alright, alright, alright in recent polls. O’Rourke also ran for president in the 2020 election, though he ultimately ended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden.

I’m running for governor. Advertisement Related Video Together, we can push past the small and divisive politics that we see in Texas today — and get back to the big, bold vision that used to define Texas. A Texas big enough for all of us. Join us: https://t.co/eMY5wwf6an pic.twitter.com/yrG1WOkpqk — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) November 15, 2021

Advertisement