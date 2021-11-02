Menu
Franz Ferdinand Announce Greatest Hits Album, Share New Song “Billy Goodbye”: Stream

The compilation, Hits to the Head, drops March 11th, 2021

Franz Ferdinand, photo courtesy of the artist
November 2, 2021 | 2:00pm ET

    Franz Ferdinand have announced a greatest hits collection entitled Hits to the Head. Out March 11th, 2022 via Domino, the album compiles the best of the Scottish rockers’ 20-year career while also adding two new songs to their discography. To mark the occasion, the band has shared the first of the new tracks, “Billy Goodbye.” Stream the song below.

    Hits to the Head follows 2018’s Always Ascending. At 20 tracks, the compilation follows Franz Ferdinand from their aughts post-punk revival success to the present day, from first single “Darts of Pleasure” and breakout hit “Take Me Out” to deep cuts like “Outsiders” and “Glimpse of Love.”

    In a statement, lead singer Alex Kapranos compared compiling greatest hits to preparing for a show, explaining, “It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience like “Outsiders.” We also added two new songs, recorded last year: “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious,” both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a ‘real’ fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”

    Related Video

    The band clearly has hits on the mind with “Billy Goodbye.” “When it comes to recollecting, don’t forget the best bits,” Kapranos sings over fuzz guitar and snappy rhythms courtesy of new drummer Audrey Tait. The disco-tinged track is a classic effort from a band who famously said it creates music “to make girls dance to.” Watch the video for “Billy Goodbye” below.

    Hits to the Head comes on CD, deluxe CD, double gatefold 2XLP, gatefold red 2XLP, gatefold gold 2XLP, and cassette. CD and vinyl releases come with liner notes from former Les Inrockuptibles editor JD Beauvallet and unseen photographs of the band. Pre-orders are available now.

    Hits To The Head Artwork:

    Hits To The Head Tracklist:
    01. Darts of Pleasure
    02. Take Me Out
    03. The Dark of the Matinee
    04. Michael
    05. This Fire
    06. Do You Want To
    07. Walk Away
    08. The Fallen
    09. Outsiders
    10. Lucid Dreams
    11. Ulysses
    12. No You Girls
    13. Right Action
    14. Evil Eye
    15. Love Illumination
    16. Stand on the Horizon
    17. Always Ascending
    18. Glimpse of Love
    19. Curious
    20. Billy Goodbye

