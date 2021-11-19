Freddie Gibbs Reunites with Jadakiss on “Black Illuminati”: Stream

Freddie Gibbs and Jadakiss have shared “Black Illuminati,” their first song together in nearly a decade. The single is out now via Warner Records.

“Black Illuminati” celebrates the rappers’ growing success with healthy skepticism — having money is great, but it’s become all the more clear these days that the hip-hop game comes with certain dangers. “They want to take me out this game like Sha’Carri/ Black Illuminati, touch big rabbits, streets need a body,” Gibbs spits in the minimal track. The duo rap in a lavish mansion in the song’s music video, further confirmation of their recent gains. Listen to the single below.

Gibbs and Jadakiss last worked together on “Krazy,” a cut from Gibbs’ 2012 album Baby Face Killa. A lot has happened since then. Following the 2020 release of Alfredo, Gibbs’ Grammy-nominated album with The Alchemist, the Indiana rapper released the single “Big Boss Rabbit” and ventured into acting. Gibbs stars as the rapper Mercury “Money Merc” Maxwell in Down with the King, the Diego Ongaro film that recently signed a distribution deal with Sony Pictures. As for Jadakiss, the Yonkers legend recently featured on the Jay-Z single “King Kong Riddim” with Conway the Machine and Backroad Gee.

