Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Gal Gadot to Play Evil Queen in Disney’s Live-Action Snow White

Wonder Woman actress will star opposite Rachel Zegler in the upcoming live-action adaptation

gal gadot evil queen snow white adaptation disney
Gal Gadot, photo by Gregg DeGuire : Stringer
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 4, 2021 | 12:07pm ET

    Between The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and Cruella, it seems Disney is capitalizing on every opportunity to turn your favorite childhood cartoons into a live-action blockbuster. Up next on the docket is Snow White, and the team behind the Marc Webb-directed adaptation has cast Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, to play the Evil Queen.

    Deadline reports that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the “fairest of them all” in the forthcoming remake of Disney’s very first animated feature film, a project that’s been at least five years in the making. Galdot herself confirmed the news on Wednesday night during the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Red Notice.

    “Well, first of all, I’m excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I’m excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “I’m very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen,” she added. “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can’t wait!”

    This casting news follows last June’s announcement that fast-rising musical powerhouse Rachel Zegler will portray Snow White — a perfect fit considering La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be composing brand-new songs for the film.

    Production is reportedly scheduled to commence sometime next year. Hopefully, this new adaptation won’t be nearly as terrifying as we remember the original being.

    Advertisement

    As mentioned, Gadot will next appear alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Noticean action comedy set to hit Netflix next Friday (November 12th).

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dwayne johnson no real guns on set productions pledge rubber

Dwayne Johnson Says His Productions Will Stop Using Real Guns Following Rust Tragedy

November 4, 2021

Matt Smith Interview

Matt Smith on Last Night in Soho, Morbius and Whether He'd Return to Doctor Who: "I'm Thrilled to Be Part of That World"

November 3, 2021

John Waters Christmas Tour Dates It’s a Yuletide Massacre

John Waters Announces "Yuletide Massacre" Christmas Tour Dates

November 2, 2021

robert downey jr matt damon oppenheimer christopher nolan cast

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Adds Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

November 2, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Gal Gadot to Play Evil Queen in Disney's Live-Action Snow White

Menu Shop Search Sale