Gal Gadot to Play Evil Queen in Disney’s Live-Action Snow White

Between The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and Cruella, it seems Disney is capitalizing on every opportunity to turn your favorite childhood cartoons into a live-action blockbuster. Up next on the docket is Snow White, and the team behind the Marc Webb-directed adaptation has cast Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot, to play the Evil Queen.

Deadline reports that Gadot is in final negotiations to play the “fairest of them all” in the forthcoming remake of Disney’s very first animated feature film, a project that’s been at least five years in the making. Galdot herself confirmed the news on Wednesday night during the red carpet premiere of her latest film, Red Notice.

“Well, first of all, I’m excited about the fact that this is, like, an icon character. I’m excited to create an iconic villain character in my own voice,” Gadot told Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m very, very, very excited and looking forward to playing the Evil Queen,” she added. “Mirror, mirror on the wall. Can’t wait!”

This casting news follows last June’s announcement that fast-rising musical powerhouse Rachel Zegler will portray Snow White — a perfect fit considering La La Land and Dear Evan Hansen team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will be composing brand-new songs for the film.

Production is reportedly scheduled to commence sometime next year. Hopefully, this new adaptation won’t be nearly as terrifying as we remember the original being.

As mentioned, Gadot will next appear alongside Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds in Red Notice, an action comedy set to hit Netflix next Friday (November 12th).

Gal Gadot tells us why she can't wait to step into the iconic Evil Queen role at the #RedNotice premiere. https://t.co/swFqNnfgJq pic.twitter.com/gI5BPTh72S — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) November 4, 2021