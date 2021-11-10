Gang of Youths Announce New Album angel in realtime., Share “tend the garden”: Stream

Gang of Youths have a new album on the way. angel in realtime. is due out February 25th via Warner, and along with the announcement, the rock quintet have shared the new single “tend the garden.” Gang of Youths have also outlined a North American tour in support of the record.

angel in realtime. was heavily influenced by the passing of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, whose life was largely a mystery to his son. “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener,” he said in a statement. “Despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices.”

Le’aupepe added, “I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.” Mirroring the dichotomy of beauty in the face of adversity, “tend the garden” is a bittersweet track that teeters back and forth between a whimsical synth groove and melodramatic piano arrangements. Finally, it bursts into a euphoric, shimmering coda.

Gang of Youths’ North American tour kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin this coming April. It continues through May, and then, after a pause, resumes in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster; see the schedule below.

angel in realtime. will include previously-released singles “the man himself” and “the angel of 8th ave.” The latter track also appeared on total serene, a surprise EP Gang of Youths released in July.

angel in realtime. Artwork:

angel in realtime. Tracklist:

01. you in everything

02. in the wake of your leave

03. the angel of 8th ave.

04. returner

05. unison

06. tend the garden

07. the kingdom is within you

08. spirit boy

09. brothers

10. forbearance

11. the man himself

12. hand of god

13. goal of the century

Gang of Youths 2022 North American Tour Dates:

04/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

04/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

04/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

05/04 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

05/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral

05/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts

05/13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom

09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

09/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

