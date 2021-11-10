Gang of Youths Announce New Album angel in realtime., Share “tend the garden”: Stream

Gang of Youths have a new album on the way. angel in realtime. is due out February 25th via Warner, and along with the announcement, the rock quintet have shared the new single “tend the garden.” Gang of Youths have also outlined a North American tour in support of the record.
angel in realtime. was heavily influenced by the passing of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, whose life was largely a mystery to his son. “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener,” he said in a statement. “Despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices.”
Le’aupepe added, “I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.” Mirroring the dichotomy of beauty in the face of adversity, “tend the garden” is a bittersweet track that teeters back and forth between a whimsical synth groove and melodramatic piano arrangements. Finally, it bursts into a euphoric, shimmering coda.
Gang of Youths’ North American tour kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin this coming April. It continues through May, and then, after a pause, resumes in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster; see the schedule below.
angel in realtime. will include previously-released singles “the man himself” and “the angel of 8th ave.” The latter track also appeared on total serene, a surprise EP Gang of Youths released in July.
angel in realtime. Artwork:
angel in realtime. Tracklist:
01. you in everything
02. in the wake of your leave
03. the angel of 8th ave.
04. returner
05. unison
06. tend the garden
07. the kingdom is within you
08. spirit boy
09. brothers
10. forbearance
11. the man himself
12. hand of god
13. goal of the century
Gang of Youths 2022 North American Tour Dates:
04/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
04/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
04/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
05/04 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
05/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
05/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
05/13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
05/23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom
09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
09/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades