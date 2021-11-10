Menu
Gang of Youths Announce New Album angel in realtime., Share “tend the garden”: Stream

Along with a tour for 2022

Gang of Youths, photo by Edward Cooke
November 10, 2021 | 4:01pm ET

    Gang of Youths have a new album on the way. angel in realtime. is due out February 25th via Warner, and along with the announcement, the rock quintet have shared the new single “tend the garden.” Gang of Youths have also outlined a North American tour in support of the record.

    angel in realtime. was heavily influenced by the passing of frontman Dave Le’aupepe’s father, whose life was largely a mystery to his son. “My dad was a gifted and passionate gardener,” he said in a statement. “Despite our humble surroundings, we were always surrounded by beauty. The journey he made from Samoa to NZ to Australia was a difficult and inspiring one, but also fraught with mistakes, regret and terrible choices.”

    Le’aupepe added, “I like to think he was building something beautiful, and pondering what life had given him in spite of his mistakes and concealment. We never knew his story until after he died, so this is the most poetic interpretation of his affinity for gardening that I could think of.” Mirroring the dichotomy of beauty in the face of adversity, “tend the garden” is a bittersweet track that teeters back and forth between a whimsical synth groove and melodramatic piano arrangements. Finally, it bursts into a euphoric, shimmering coda.

    Gang of Youths’ North American tour kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin this coming April. It continues through May, and then, after a pause, resumes in September. Tickets go on sale Friday, November 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster; see the schedule below.

    angel in realtime. will include previously-released singles “the man himself” and “the angel of 8th ave.” The latter track also appeared on total serenea surprise EP Gang of Youths released in July.

    angel in realtime. Artwork:

    angel in realtime. Tracklist:
    01. you in everything
    02. in the wake of your leave
    03. the angel of 8th ave.
    04. returner
    05. unison
    06. tend the garden
    07. the kingdom is within you
    08. spirit boy
    09. brothers
    10. forbearance
    11. the man himself
    12. hand of god
    13. goal of the century

    Gang of Youths 2022 North American Tour Dates:
    04/21 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
    04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
    04/25 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    04/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    04/28 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    05/01 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    05/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    05/04 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter
    05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    05/07 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral
    05/09 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts
    05/13 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
    05/20 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
    05/21 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    05/23 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    05/24 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    05/26 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II
    09/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue – Mainroom
    09/16 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    09/17 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    09/19 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    09/20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    09/22 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    09/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    09/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    09/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

