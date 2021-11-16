Menu
Genesis Perform “Misunderstanding” for the First Time Since 1984: Watch

Kicking off the US leg of "The Last Domino? Tour"

Genesis, photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images
November 16, 2021 | 3:53pm ET

    Last night, Genesis kicked off the US leg of their reunion tour, the band’s first such outing since 2007. To celebrate their triumphant return to the stage in a tour marred by pandemic setbacks, the English prog rockers dusted off their 1980 hit “Misunderstanding” for the first time in 37-odd years.

    While pitched down a bit for a live setting, singer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford delivered a pretty faithful — albeit extended — performance of the Duke single. Longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer joined the trio, while Nic Collins, Phil’s son, handled drums. Live performances tend to draw skepticism for aging bands — Phil Collins remained seated in an office chair for the show, and can no longer play drums due to extensive nerve damage he sustained during Genesis’ last tour — but his voice has remained in tact. Plus, high harmonies from backup singers Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth helped restore some of the studio magic live performances usually lack. Watch a video of the return of “Misunderstanding” below, and scroll onward for the full setlist.

    Genesis originally intended to kick off “The Last Domino? Tour” in 2020, but postponed the outing to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Then, after traversing the UK for a while back in September, the band had to cancel the last four dates of the UK leg when a member tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the US leg began as scheduled, and the band played the United Center in Chicago without a hitch.

    Related Video

    Collins recently revealed that “The Last Domino? Tour” would likely be the end of Genesis. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he told Mojo, effectively changing the question mark in the tour’s name to a period. Better get your tickets now if you want to see the original drummer-turned-frontman perform.

    Setlist:
    Behind the Lines / Duke’s End
    Turn It On Again
    Mama
    Land of Confusion
    Home by the Sea
    Second Home by the Sea
    Fading Lights
    The Cinema Show (Instrumental)
    Afterglow
    That’s All
    The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
    Follow You Follow Me
    No Son of Mine
    Misunderstanding
    Firth of Fifth (Instrumental)
    I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
    Domino
    Throwing It All Away
    Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
    Invisible Touch

    Encore:
    I Can’t Dance
    Dancing With the Moonlit Knight
    The Carpet Crawlers

    Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
    11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

