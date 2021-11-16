Genesis Perform “Misunderstanding” for the First Time Since 1984: Watch

Last night, Genesis kicked off the US leg of their reunion tour, the band’s first such outing since 2007. To celebrate their triumphant return to the stage in a tour marred by pandemic setbacks, the English prog rockers dusted off their 1980 hit “Misunderstanding” for the first time in 37-odd years.

While pitched down a bit for a live setting, singer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford delivered a pretty faithful — albeit extended — performance of the Duke single. Longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer joined the trio, while Nic Collins, Phil’s son, handled drums. Live performances tend to draw skepticism for aging bands — Phil Collins remained seated in an office chair for the show, and can no longer play drums due to extensive nerve damage he sustained during Genesis’ last tour — but his voice has remained in tact. Plus, high harmonies from backup singers Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth helped restore some of the studio magic live performances usually lack. Watch a video of the return of “Misunderstanding” below, and scroll onward for the full setlist.

Genesis originally intended to kick off “The Last Domino? Tour” in 2020, but postponed the outing to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Then, after traversing the UK for a while back in September, the band had to cancel the last four dates of the UK leg when a member tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the US leg began as scheduled, and the band played the United Center in Chicago without a hitch.

Advertisement

Related Video

Collins recently revealed that “The Last Domino? Tour” would likely be the end of Genesis. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he told Mojo, effectively changing the question mark in the tour’s name to a period. Better get your tickets now if you want to see the original drummer-turned-frontman perform.

Setlist:

Behind the Lines / Duke’s End

Turn It On Again

Mama

Land of Confusion

Home by the Sea

Second Home by the Sea

Fading Lights

The Cinema Show (Instrumental)

Afterglow

That’s All

The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

Follow You Follow Me

No Son of Mine

Misunderstanding

Firth of Fifth (Instrumental)

I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)

Domino

Throwing It All Away

Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Invisible Touch

Advertisement

Encore:

I Can’t Dance

Dancing With the Moonlit Knight

The Carpet Crawlers

Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:

11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden