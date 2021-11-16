Genesis Perform “Misunderstanding” for the First Time Since 1984: Watch

Last night, Genesis kicked off the US leg of their reunion tour, the band’s first such outing since 2007. To celebrate their triumphant return to the stage in a tour marred by pandemic setbacks, the English prog rockers dusted off their 1980 hit “Misunderstanding” for the first time in 37-odd years.
While pitched down a bit for a live setting, singer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks, and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford delivered a pretty faithful — albeit extended — performance of the Duke single. Longtime touring guitarist Daryl Stuermer joined the trio, while Nic Collins, Phil’s son, handled drums. Live performances tend to draw skepticism for aging bands — Phil Collins remained seated in an office chair for the show, and can no longer play drums due to extensive nerve damage he sustained during Genesis’ last tour — but his voice has remained in tact. Plus, high harmonies from backup singers Daniel Pearce and Patrick Smyth helped restore some of the studio magic live performances usually lack. Watch a video of the return of “Misunderstanding” below, and scroll onward for the full setlist.
Genesis originally intended to kick off “The Last Domino? Tour” in 2020, but postponed the outing to 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions. Then, after traversing the UK for a while back in September, the band had to cancel the last four dates of the UK leg when a member tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, the US leg began as scheduled, and the band played the United Center in Chicago without a hitch.
Collins recently revealed that “The Last Domino? Tour” would likely be the end of Genesis. “This English and American tour, that will be enough for me,” he told Mojo, effectively changing the question mark in the tour’s name to a period. Better get your tickets now if you want to see the original drummer-turned-frontman perform.
Setlist:
Behind the Lines / Duke’s End
Turn It On Again
Mama
Land of Confusion
Home by the Sea
Second Home by the Sea
Fading Lights
The Cinema Show (Instrumental)
Afterglow
That’s All
The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
Follow You Follow Me
No Son of Mine
Misunderstanding
Firth of Fifth (Instrumental)
I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
Domino
Throwing It All Away
Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Invisible Touch
Encore:
I Can’t Dance
Dancing With the Moonlit Knight
The Carpet Crawlers
Genesis 2021 Tour Dates:
11/15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/18 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/22 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/23 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/25 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/27 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/30 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
12/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
12/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
12/08 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
12/10 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
12/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
12/15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/16 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden