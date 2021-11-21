Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Went Too Far With Its Most Unsettling Cameo

Muncher isn't the most disturbing ghost in this film

Ghostbusters Afterlife Harold Ramis
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 21, 2021 | 12:24pm ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Ghostbusters: Afterlife.]

    Jason Reitman‘s Ghostbusters: Afterlife is packed with callbacks to the original 1980s films, not just drawing upon the iconography established by Reitman’s father but also bringing back much of the original cast, including Bill Murray, Dan Ackroyd, and Ernie Hudson. It also chose to pay tribute to the fourth member of the Ghostbusting team, actor and filmmaker Harold Ramis — but went too far in doing so.

    As Egon Spengler, Ramis was one of the original film’s most memorable characters, and Ramis also had a long and fruitful career as a director of films including Caddyshack and Groundhog Day; he died in 2014 at the age of 69 after an illness, and Afterlife is dedicated to his memory. Which is fitting, given that much of Afterlife is literally haunted by the presence of Egon, whose ghostly presence makes itself known in multiple scenes, as his estranged family explores the farmhouse and workshop he left behind after his passing in the opening sequence of the film.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Although it’s a bit disconcerting that young Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) is relatively blasé about the discovery that her ghostly grandfather is playing chess with her (after all, man, she’s a scientist), the practical and digital effects used to create the sense of Egon’s presence have plenty of charm to them.

    Ghostbusters Afterlife Review

    Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Sony Pictures)

    Well, charm, but also a decidedly bittersweet component — after all, this ghost is trying to connect with the family he’d left behind well before his death, a complicated emotional undercurrent that a better film would explore more honestly, and here gets brushed aside for the big emotional reveal: a fully rendered CGI ghost version of Ramis, who appears during the film’s final showdown with the newly resurrected Gozer to help his old friends save the world, and hug his daughter (Carrie Coon) one last time before evaporating into stardust.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Red Taylor's Version

Red Like We Never Knew: Taylor Swift Finishes the Story on Her Terms

November 12, 2021

Space Jam Anniversary

25 Years Later, Space Jam Still Slams with Looney Antics and Legitimate Heart

November 10, 2021

Thom Bell Interview

How Thom Bell Created a Sound for a City, a Record Label, and for Generations of Fans

November 9, 2021

of monsters and men my head is an animal

Of Monsters and Men Reflect on the "Beautiful, Dark Forest" of My Head Is an Animal at 10

November 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Went Too Far With Its Most Unsettling Cameo

Menu Shop Search Sale