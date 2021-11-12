Menu
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Official Soundtrack Announced, Two Tracks Released: Exclusive

Composer Rob Simonsen reimagines Elmer Bernstein's iconic score and adds his own soundscape

ghostbusters afterlife official soundtrack score Rob Simonsen Elmer Bernstein
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Sony Music)
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
November 12, 2021 | 10:05am ET

    With the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife just one week away (finally!), Sony Music has announced the highly anticipated sequel’s official soundtrack.

    Due out the same day the film hits theaters — November 19th — the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) comes from composer Rob Simonsen. Having worked with filmmaker Jason Reitman on previous productions The Front Runner and Tully, Simonsen was uniquely aligned to help Reitman reimagine the iconic soundscape created by Elmer Bernstein in the original Ghostbusters movies.

    “Working with Jason Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a career highlight for me and my twelve-year-old Ghostbusters-loving self,” Simonsen tells Consequence. “To reflect the idea of passing the torch from old Ghostbusters to new, from Ivan Reitman to his son Jason, we integrated and reimagined Elmer Bernstein’s classic original score into something for a new generation.”

    Indeed, references to Bernstein’s compositions appear throughout Simonsen’s new score. In two new tracks revealed today — “Mini-Pufts” and “Lab Partners” — fans will instantly recognize callbacks to floating library ghosts and three plucky scientists who believe “this is definitely it!” It’s more than just familiar notes, however, as Simonsen actually brought in some of the original musicians and instruments featured on Bernstein’s score.

    “The cue ‘Mini-Pufts’ was one of most fun cues to write. Cute little terrorizers that have no conscience,” says Simonsen. “We used a synth sound from the legendary DX7 synthesizer, used in the original. We also used a lot of twinkling percussion and of course the ondes martenot, performed by Cynthia Millar who played it on the original ‘84 score.”

    Ghostbusters Afterlife Movie
    Everything We Know About Ghostbusters: Afterlife (So Far)

    Check out “Lab Partners” and “Mini-Pufts” ahead, including a sneak-peek at the scene in which the latter appears in the film. Below that, peep the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and full tracklist. Pre-orders are available now.

    Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

    Ghostbusters- Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Rob Simonsen mini-pufts lab partners

    Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:
    01. Trapped
    02. Dirt Farm
    03. Chess
    04. Summerville
    05. Research
    06. Under the Floor
    07. Nice Replica
    08. Culpable
    09. Laboratory
    10. Lab Partners
    11. Definitely Class Five
    12. Go Go Go
    13. Trap Him
    14. Don’t Go Chasing Ghosts
    15. Mini-Pufts
    16. Down the Well
    17. The Temple Resurrected
    18. The Plan
    19. Suit Up
    20. No, I’m Twelve
    21. Getaway
    22. Callie
    23. Protecting the Farm
    24. Showdown
    25. Reconciliation

