Ghostbusters: Afterlife Official Soundtrack Announced, Two Tracks Released: Exclusive

With the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife just one week away (finally!), Sony Music has announced the highly anticipated sequel’s official soundtrack.
Due out the same day the film hits theaters — November 19th — the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) comes from composer Rob Simonsen. Having worked with filmmaker Jason Reitman on previous productions The Front Runner and Tully, Simonsen was uniquely aligned to help Reitman reimagine the iconic soundscape created by Elmer Bernstein in the original Ghostbusters movies.
“Working with Jason Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a career highlight for me and my twelve-year-old Ghostbusters-loving self,” Simonsen tells Consequence. “To reflect the idea of passing the torch from old Ghostbusters to new, from Ivan Reitman to his son Jason, we integrated and reimagined Elmer Bernstein’s classic original score into something for a new generation.”
Indeed, references to Bernstein’s compositions appear throughout Simonsen’s new score. In two new tracks revealed today — “Mini-Pufts” and “Lab Partners” — fans will instantly recognize callbacks to floating library ghosts and three plucky scientists who believe “this is definitely it!” It’s more than just familiar notes, however, as Simonsen actually brought in some of the original musicians and instruments featured on Bernstein’s score.
“The cue ‘Mini-Pufts’ was one of most fun cues to write. Cute little terrorizers that have no conscience,” says Simonsen. “We used a synth sound from the legendary DX7 synthesizer, used in the original. We also used a lot of twinkling percussion and of course the ondes martenot, performed by Cynthia Millar who played it on the original ‘84 score.”
Check out “Lab Partners” and “Mini-Pufts” ahead, including a sneak-peek at the scene in which the latter appears in the film. Below that, peep the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and full tracklist. Pre-orders are available now.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:
Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:
01. Trapped
02. Dirt Farm
03. Chess
04. Summerville
05. Research
06. Under the Floor
07. Nice Replica
08. Culpable
09. Laboratory
10. Lab Partners
11. Definitely Class Five
12. Go Go Go
13. Trap Him
14. Don’t Go Chasing Ghosts
15. Mini-Pufts
16. Down the Well
17. The Temple Resurrected
18. The Plan
19. Suit Up
20. No, I’m Twelve
21. Getaway
22. Callie
23. Protecting the Farm
24. Showdown
25. Reconciliation