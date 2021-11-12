Ghostbusters: Afterlife Official Soundtrack Announced, Two Tracks Released: Exclusive

With the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife just one week away (finally!), Sony Music has announced the highly anticipated sequel’s official soundtrack.

Due out the same day the film hits theaters — November 19th — the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) comes from composer Rob Simonsen. Having worked with filmmaker Jason Reitman on previous productions The Front Runner and Tully, Simonsen was uniquely aligned to help Reitman reimagine the iconic soundscape created by Elmer Bernstein in the original Ghostbusters movies.

“Working with Jason Reitman on Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been a career highlight for me and my twelve-year-old Ghostbusters-loving self,” Simonsen tells Consequence. “To reflect the idea of passing the torch from old Ghostbusters to new, from Ivan Reitman to his son Jason, we integrated and reimagined Elmer Bernstein’s classic original score into something for a new generation.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Indeed, references to Bernstein’s compositions appear throughout Simonsen’s new score. In two new tracks revealed today — “Mini-Pufts” and “Lab Partners” — fans will instantly recognize callbacks to floating library ghosts and three plucky scientists who believe “this is definitely it!” It’s more than just familiar notes, however, as Simonsen actually brought in some of the original musicians and instruments featured on Bernstein’s score.

“The cue ‘Mini-Pufts’ was one of most fun cues to write. Cute little terrorizers that have no conscience,” says Simonsen. “We used a synth sound from the legendary DX7 synthesizer, used in the original. We also used a lot of twinkling percussion and of course the ondes martenot, performed by Cynthia Millar who played it on the original ‘84 score.”

Check out “Lab Partners” and “Mini-Pufts” ahead, including a sneak-peek at the scene in which the latter appears in the film. Below that, peep the Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) cover art and full tracklist. Pre-orders are available now.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Artwork:

Ghostbusters: Afterlife (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Trapped

02. Dirt Farm

03. Chess

04. Summerville

05. Research

06. Under the Floor

07. Nice Replica

08. Culpable

09. Laboratory

10. Lab Partners

11. Definitely Class Five

12. Go Go Go

13. Trap Him

14. Don’t Go Chasing Ghosts

15. Mini-Pufts

16. Down the Well

17. The Temple Resurrected

18. The Plan

19. Suit Up

20. No, I’m Twelve

21. Getaway

22. Callie

23. Protecting the Farm

24. Showdown

25. Reconciliation

Advertisement