Gina Carano to Star in Hunter Biden Biopic

Embattled actress Gina Carano is set to star in an upcoming biopic about President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

Directed by Robert Davi, My Son Hunter will tell a story of “the absurd life and party lifestyle of Hunter Biden and the dodgy dealings of his father,” according to producer Phelim McAleer.

Carano will portray a fictional female Secret Service agent tasked with narrating the film’s plot. Dynasty actor John James will play President Joe Biden, while British actor and failed 2021 London mayoral candidate, Laurence Fox, has been cast as Hunter Biden.

“The story, the cast, the crew, the people, this is what makes art great and this is what we’re doing… The script was instantly intriguing and side achingly hilarious to me, especially after being newly exposed to the political realm in 2020,” Carano said in a statement. The movie is currently filming in Belgrade, Serbia.

Of course “newly exposed” is an interesting way for Carano to frame her experience in political commentary, considering she felt well-versed enough to compare the current hyper-polarized political climate in the country to life in Nazi Germany in a controversial social media post back in February.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors…. even by children,” read the meme she shared. “Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?”

Following her incendiary comments, Carano was promptly let go by Disney from her role as Cara Dune on Disney+’s The Mandalorian and dropped by UTA as her agency.

The social media firestorm that led to her ouster was far from the former Mandalorian star’s first public scandal, too. Previously, she derisively mocked the use of pronouns in her social media bio by writing “beep/bop/boop.” Though Carano claimed at the time that the wording had “zero to do with mocking trans people,” she came under fire from the LGBTQ+ community and allies for her blatant and callous insensitivity.

Even before her firing, Carano was also regularly posting anti-mask conspiracy theories and lies about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election on her social platforms, leading to the hashtag #FireGinaCarano trending more than once on Twitter.

Since the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, she’s added plenty of anti-vaxx sentiments to her rotating docket of provably false, anti-scientific opinion as well. Just last month, she flaunted her dangerous beliefs (and non-vaccinated status) by bypassing Hollywood’s vaccine mandate and going into production on a non-unionized western in Montana that’s not requiring vaccinations for filming.

The actress’ previous credits include minor parts in 2016’s Deadpool and 2013’s Fast and Furious 6, as well as a headlining role in Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 action thriller Haywire opposite Ewan McGregor, Michael Fassbender, Channing Tatum, Antonio Banderas, and Michael Douglas.