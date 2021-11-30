Goose Cover Nina Simone’s “Sinnerman” for Giving Tuesday Homelessness Campaign: Stream

Norwalk, Connecticut rockers Goose are getting in the Giving Tuesday spirit with a new song to benefit homeless relief. Today the indie band released a cover of “Sinnerman,” the historical Black spiritual song made famous by Nina Simone, as part of label Secretly Canadian’s 25th Anniversary singles series. Proceeds from the series go to New Hope For Families, a homeless shelter in the label’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana.

Goose trim a few minutes off Simone’s 10-minute epic, but at seven minutes, the cover still proves dynamic. And it’s no basic rehashing: While Simone interpreted the song with vigorous piano, the groove band slow it down before taking off in a wave of guitar solos, group vocals, and lively percussion.

Goose singer-guitarist Rick Mitarotonda discussed the band’s interesting choice of cover in a statement: “Nina Simone’s take on ‘Sinnerman’ has been a point of inspiration for many years. We’ve been wanting to play it for a while, and this seemed like a perfect opportunity. We’re honored to be a part of this compilation and be involved in the great cause behind it.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Sinnerman” is now available on Bandcamp, and will be released on all other streaming platforms beginning December 3rd. Secretly Canadian noted Bandcamp’s own history of giving in announcing the track’s exclusive release. Listen to the track below.

Goose released Shenanigans Nite Club, their first album in five years, back in June. It came with the official release of the song “Madhuvan,” a live-show favorite.

<a href="https://goosetheband.bandcamp.com/track/sinnerman-2" target="_blank">Sinnerman by Goose</a>

Advertisement