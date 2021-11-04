Gorillaz’s Self-Titled Debut Album Gets 20th Anniversary Reissue

Gorillaz are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled debut album with a massive reissue. The limited first edition of the 8xLP vinyl box set arrives on December 10th, with a wider drop coming next fall.
Containing more than four hours of music, the super deluxe collection includes previously unreleased demos, “G-sides,” a recording of the virtual group’s 2001 performance at The Forum, and a remix album titled Laika Come Home, the latter of which will be available on vinyl for the first time.
The box set is housed in a folio-style hardback book with a silver Gorillaz logo and contains a 27-page “dossier” of leaked documents, memos, faxes, and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings. Two Polaroid-style mugshots are also included. Pre-orders are ongoing.
“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light,” said drummer Russel Hobbs in a statement. “What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”
Just before the reissue of their debut album drops, Gorillaz’s SONG MACHINE LIVE virtual concert experience is coming to theaters for one day only on December 8th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11th here.
Gorillaz have also teamed with vinyl toy brand Superplastic to announce a pair of limited edition toy drops: a spacesuit set (currently available for pre-order) and a mini blind box set containing 18 different designs that will launch on November 18th.
In late August, Gorillaz dropped an EP titled Meanwhile, inspired by Carnival and West London. It marked the follow-up to their sprawling 2020 project, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.
Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Artwork:
Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:
Discs 1 and 2 — Gorillaz
01. Re-Hash
02. 5/4
03. Tomorrow Comes Today
04. New Genious (Brother)
05. Clint Eastwood
06. Man Research (Clapper)
07. Punk
08. Sound Check (Gravity)
09. Double Bass
10. Rock the House
11. 19-2000
12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)
13. Starshine
14. Slow Country
15. M1 A1
16. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)
Disc 3 — G-Sides
01. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
02. Dracula
03. Rock the House (Radio Edit)
04. The Sounder (Edit)
05. Faust
06. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)
07. Ghost Train
08. Hip Albatross
09. Left Hand Suzuki Method
10. 12D3
Discs 4 and 5 — Laika Come Home
01. Jungle Fresh
02. Strictly Rubbadub
03. Bañana Baby
04. Monkey Racket
05. De-Punked
06. P45
07. Dub Ø9
08. Crooked Dub
09. Mutant Genius
10. Come Again
11. A Fistful of Peanuts
12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’
13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)
14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)
Discs 6 and 7 — Live At The Forum, 2001
01. M1 A1 (Live)
02. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)
03. Slow Country (Live)
04. 5/4 (Live)
05. Starshine (Live)
06. Man Research (Live)
07. Sound Check (Live)
08. Re-Hash (Live)
09. Clint Eastwood (Live)
10. Rock the House (Live)
11. Dracula (Live)
12. 19-2000 (Live)
13. Punk (Live)
14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]
15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]
Disc 8 — Demoz
01. 1st Idea
02. Shaga Laga
03. Genious
04. Hand Clapper
05. Acoustic 2