Gorillaz’s Self-Titled Debut Album Gets 20th Anniversary Reissue

Gorillaz are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled debut album with a massive reissue. The limited first edition of the 8xLP vinyl box set arrives on December 10th, with a wider drop coming next fall.

Containing more than four hours of music, the super deluxe collection includes previously unreleased demos, “G-sides,” a recording of the virtual group’s 2001 performance at The Forum, and a remix album titled Laika Come Home, the latter of which will be available on vinyl for the first time.

The box set is housed in a folio-style hardback book with a silver Gorillaz logo and contains a 27-page “dossier” of leaked documents, memos, faxes, and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings. Two Polaroid-style mugshots are also included. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light,” said drummer Russel Hobbs in a statement. “What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

Just before the reissue of their debut album drops, Gorillaz’s SONG MACHINE LIVE virtual concert experience is coming to theaters for one day only on December 8th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11th here.

Gorillaz have also teamed with vinyl toy brand Superplastic to announce a pair of limited edition toy drops: a spacesuit set (currently available for pre-order) and a mini blind box set containing 18 different designs that will launch on November 18th.

In late August, Gorillaz dropped an EP titled Meanwhile, inspired by Carnival and West London. It marked the follow-up to their sprawling 2020 project, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Artwork:

Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:

Discs 1 and 2 — Gorillaz

01. Re-Hash

02. 5/4

03. Tomorrow Comes Today

04. New Genious (Brother)

05. Clint Eastwood

06. Man Research (Clapper)

07. Punk

08. Sound Check (Gravity)

09. Double Bass

10. Rock the House

11. 19-2000

12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)

13. Starshine

14. Slow Country

15. M1 A1

16. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)

Disc 3 — G-Sides

01. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)

02. Dracula

03. Rock the House (Radio Edit)

04. The Sounder (Edit)

05. Faust

06. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)

07. Ghost Train

08. Hip Albatross

09. Left Hand Suzuki Method

10. 12D3

Discs 4 and 5 — Laika Come Home

01. Jungle Fresh

02. Strictly Rubbadub

03. Bañana Baby

04. Monkey Racket

05. De-Punked

06. P45

07. Dub Ø9

08. Crooked Dub

09. Mutant Genius

10. Come Again

11. A Fistful of Peanuts

12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’

13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)

14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)

Discs 6 and 7 — Live At The Forum, 2001

01. M1 A1 (Live)

02. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)

03. Slow Country (Live)

04. 5/4 (Live)

05. Starshine (Live)

06. Man Research (Live)

07. Sound Check (Live)

08. Re-Hash (Live)

09. Clint Eastwood (Live)

10. Rock the House (Live)

11. Dracula (Live)

12. 19-2000 (Live)

13. Punk (Live)

14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]

15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]

Disc 8 — Demoz

01. 1st Idea

02. Shaga Laga

03. Genious

04. Hand Clapper

05. Acoustic 2