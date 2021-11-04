Menu
Gorillaz’s Self-Titled Debut Album Gets 20th Anniversary Reissue

Including previously unreleased demos, "G-sides," and a recording of the virtual group's 2001 performance at The Forum

Gorillaz circa 2001
November 4, 2021 | 3:14pm ET

    Gorillaz are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking self-titled debut album with a massive reissue. The limited first edition of the 8xLP vinyl box set arrives on December 10th, with a wider drop coming next fall.

    Containing more than four hours of music, the super deluxe collection includes previously unreleased demos, “G-sides,” a recording of the virtual group’s 2001 performance at The Forum, and a remix album titled Laika Come Home, the latter of which will be available on vinyl for the first time.

    The box set is housed in a folio-style hardback book with a silver Gorillaz logo and contains a 27-page “dossier” of leaked documents, memos, faxes, and some early Jamie Hewlett drawings. Two Polaroid-style mugshots are also included. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    “Whistles have been blown. Truths have come to light,” said drummer Russel Hobbs in a statement. “What started out as a trip down memory lane took a damn sideways turn into the heart of darkness. They say the past is another country. Turns out, it’s a whole other dimension.”

    Just before the reissue of their debut album drops, Gorillaz’s SONG MACHINE LIVE virtual concert experience is coming to theaters for one day only on December 8th. Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 11th here.

    Gorillaz have also teamed with vinyl toy brand Superplastic to announce a pair of limited edition toy drops: a spacesuit set (currently available for pre-order) and a mini blind box set containing 18 different designs that will launch on November 18th.

    In late August, Gorillaz dropped an EP titled Meanwhile, inspired by Carnival and West London. It marked the follow-up to their sprawling 2020 project, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez.

    Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Artwork:

    gorillaz self-titled debut album 20th anniversary reissue deluxe vinyl box set

    Gorillaz 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set Tracklist:
    Discs 1 and 2 — Gorillaz
    01. Re-Hash
    02. 5/4
    03. Tomorrow Comes Today
    04. New Genious (Brother)
    05. Clint Eastwood
    06. Man Research (Clapper)
    07. Punk
    08. Sound Check (Gravity)
    09. Double Bass
    10. Rock the House
    11. 19-2000
    12. Latin Simone (Que Pasa Contigo)
    13. Starshine
    14. Slow Country
    15. M1 A1
    16. Clint Eastwood (Ed Case/ Sweetie Irie Refix)

    Disc 3 — G-Sides
    01. 19-2000 (Soulchild Remix)
    02. Dracula
    03. Rock the House (Radio Edit)
    04. The Sounder (Edit)
    05. Faust
    06. Clint Eastwood (Phi Life Cypher Version)
    07. Ghost Train
    08. Hip Albatross
    09. Left Hand Suzuki Method
    10. 12D3

    Discs 4 and 5 — Laika Come Home
    01. Jungle Fresh
    02. Strictly Rubbadub
    03. Bañana Baby
    04. Monkey Racket
    05. De-Punked
    06. P45
    07. Dub Ø9
    08. Crooked Dub
    09. Mutant Genius
    10. Come Again
    11. A Fistful of Peanuts
    12. Lil’ Dub Chefin’
    13. Strictly Rubbadub (Extended)
    14. A Fistful of Peanuts (Extended)

    Discs 6 and 7 — Live At The Forum, 2001
    01. M1 A1 (Live)
    02. Tomorrow Comes Today (Live)
    03. Slow Country (Live)
    04. 5/4 (Live)
    05. Starshine (Live)
    06. Man Research (Live)
    07. Sound Check (Live)
    08. Re-Hash (Live)
    09. Clint Eastwood (Live)
    10. Rock the House (Live)
    11. Dracula (Live)
    12. 19-2000 (Live)
    13. Punk (Live)
    14. 5/4 (Reprise) [Live]
    15. Clint Eastwood (Reprise) [Live]

    Disc 8 — Demoz
    01. 1st Idea
    02. Shaga Laga
    03. Genious
    04. Hand Clapper
    05. Acoustic 2

