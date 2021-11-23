Grammys 2022: AC/DC, Deftones, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters Lead Rock + Metal Nominees

The nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been unveiled, with AC/DC, Deftones, Foo Fighters, and the late Chris Cornell leading the way in the rock and metal categories.

Wolfgang Van Halen, Gojira, Mastodon, Dream Theater, and Rob Zombie also received nods in various categories, rounding out an impressive stable of heavy artists being represented at the 2022 ceremony.

Nominees for Best Metal Performance — the Grammys’ only metal-centric category — included Deftones for their track “Genesis,” Dream Theater (“The Alien”), Gojira (“Amazonia”), Mastodon (“Pushing the Tides”), and Rob Zombie (“The Triumph of King Freak [A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition]”).

Advertisement

Related Video

In Best Rock Performance, Deftones were nominated for “Ohms” alongside AC/DC (“Shot in the Dark”), Chris Cornell (“Nothing Compares 2 U”), Foo Fighters (“Making a Fire”), and Black Pumas (“Know You Better” [Live From Capitol Studio A]).

For Best Rock Song, which can also include hard rock and metal, Wolfgang Van Halen (as Mammoth WVH) was nominated for “Distance,” which turned into a his touching tribute to his late father Eddie, and Foo Fighters got a nod for “Waiting on a War.” Weezer, Paul McCartney, and Kings of Leon are also nominated in this category.

Meanwhile, AC/DC got tapped for Best Rock Album for their excellent Power Up LP alongside Foo Fighters (Medicine at Midnight), Chris Cornell (for his posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1), Paul McCartney (McCartney III), and Black Pumas (Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A).

Advertisement

Miscellaneous nods include a third nomination for AC/DC (Best Music Video, “Shot in the Dark”), and one for Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for his remix of Deftones’ “Passenger” (Best Remixed Recording).

The 64th annual Grammy Awards presentation is set for January 31st. See the full list of nominations in the major categories here.