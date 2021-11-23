Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Grammys 2022: AC/DC, Deftones, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters Lead Rock + Metal Nominees

Wolfgang Van Halen, Gojira, Mastodon, Dream Theater, and Rob Zombie were also nominated

grammy 2022 rock metal nominees
AC/DC (photo by Heather Kaplan), Deftones (photo by Debi Del Grande), Chris Cornell (photo by Eric Tra), and Foo Fighters (photo by Amy Harris)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 23, 2021 | 2:26pm ET

    The nominees for the 2022 Grammy Awards have been unveiled, with AC/DC, Deftones, Foo Fighters, and the late Chris Cornell leading the way in the rock and metal categories.

    Wolfgang Van Halen, Gojira, Mastodon, Dream Theater, and Rob Zombie also received nods in various categories, rounding out an impressive stable of heavy artists being represented at the 2022 ceremony.

    Nominees for Best Metal Performance — the Grammys’ only metal-centric category — included Deftones for their track “Genesis,” Dream Theater (“The Alien”), Gojira (“Amazonia”), Mastodon (“Pushing the Tides”), and Rob Zombie (“The Triumph of King Freak [A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition]”).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In Best Rock Performance, Deftones were nominated for “Ohms” alongside AC/DC (“Shot in the Dark”), Chris Cornell (“Nothing Compares 2 U”), Foo Fighters (“Making a Fire”), and Black Pumas (“Know You Better” [Live From Capitol Studio A]).

    For Best Rock Song, which can also include hard rock and metal, Wolfgang Van Halen (as Mammoth WVH) was nominated for “Distance,” which turned into a his touching tribute to his late father Eddie, and Foo Fighters got a nod for “Waiting on a War.” Weezer, Paul McCartney, and Kings of Leon are also nominated in this category.

    Meanwhile, AC/DC got tapped for Best Rock Album for their excellent Power Up LP alongside Foo Fighters (Medicine at Midnight), Chris Cornell (for his posthumous album No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1), Paul McCartney (McCartney III), and Black Pumas (Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A).

    Advertisement

    Grammy nominees 2022
     Editor's Pick
    Grammys 2022 Nominees Revealed: See the Full List

    Miscellaneous nods include a third nomination for AC/DC (Best Music Video, “Shot in the Dark”), and one for Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda for his remix of Deftones’ “Passenger” (Best Remixed Recording).

    The 64th annual Grammy Awards presentation is set for January 31st. See the full list of nominations in the major categories here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Evanescence Graphic Novel Preview

Evanescence Offer First Look at Graphic Novel The Revolution of Cassandra: Exclusive

November 23, 2021

tool justin chancellor dunlop cry baby wah pedal

Tool's Justin Chancellor Hilariously Stars in Holiday Ad for New Dunlop Wah Pedal: Watch

November 23, 2021

nirvana nevermind baby amended lawsuit

Nirvana "Nevermind Baby" Lawsuit Amended to Include Kurt Cobain Journal Entries

November 23, 2021

Sting Heavy Metal Singer

Sting Considers Himself a "Heavy Metal Singer"

November 23, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grammys 2022: AC/DC, Deftones, Chris Cornell, Foo Fighters Lead Rock + Metal Nominees

Menu Shop Search Sale