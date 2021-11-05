Green Day Drop New Single “Holy Toledo!”: Stream

Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have been going strong as Green Day for three decades now. Today, the veteran punk band shared a new single titled “Holy Toledo!” that they contributed to the soundtrack for an indie rom-com titled Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

Co-produced by frequent collaborator Butch Walker, the rollicking tune contains lyrics fitting with the movie’s plot of newlyweds who decide to give an open relationship a try. “We’re hell raisers, death wish cravers,” sings Armstrong over rockabilly guitars. “We’re running with razor blades/ Party favors, sex with strangers/ We don’t care what the neighbors say.”

“Holy Toledo!” follows “Pollyanna,” which Green Day shared alongside the announcement of their recently wrapped “Hell Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Earlier this year, the trio debuted “Here Comes the Shock” during the NHL’s Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe. Their most recent album, Father of All Motherfuckers, came out in 2020.

Mark, Mary & Some Other People is out in theaters and available on demand today. Stream Green Day’s “Holy Toledo!” below, followed by the movie’s trailer.

