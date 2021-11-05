Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Green Day Drop New Single “Holy Toledo!”: Stream

Off the soundtrack to the indie rom-com Mark, Mary & Some Other People

green day holy toledo new song stream
Green Day, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
November 5, 2021 | 11:35am ET

    Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool have been going strong as Green Day for three decades now. Today, the veteran punk band shared a new single titled “Holy Toledo!” that they contributed to the soundtrack for an indie rom-com titled Mark, Mary & Some Other People.

    Co-produced by frequent collaborator Butch Walker, the rollicking tune contains lyrics fitting with the movie’s plot of newlyweds who decide to give an open relationship a try. “We’re hell raisers, death wish cravers,” sings Armstrong over rockabilly guitars. “We’re running with razor blades/ Party favors, sex with strangers/ We don’t care what the neighbors say.”

    “Holy Toledo!” follows “Pollyanna,” which Green Day shared alongside the announcement of their recently wrapped “Hell Mega Tour” with Fall Out Boy and Weezer. Earlier this year, the trio debuted “Here Comes the Shock” during the NHL’s Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe. Their most recent album, Father of All Motherfuckers, came out in 2020.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Mark, Mary & Some Other People is out in theaters and available on demand today. Stream Green Day’s “Holy Toledo!” below, followed by the movie’s trailer.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

stabbing westward new album chasing ghosts

Stabbing Westward Announce First New Album in 20 Years, Share "I Am Nothing": Stream

November 5, 2021

amine twopointfive new mixtape project album stream

Aminé Unveils New Project TWOPOINTFIVE: Stream

November 5, 2021

Tasha Tell Me What You Miss the Most track by track new album stream

Tasha Breaks Down Her New Album Tell Me What You Miss the Most Track by Track: Exclusive

November 5, 2021

terrace martin kendrick lamar new song drones stream

Terrace Martin Links Up with Kendrick Lamar on "Drones": Stream

November 5, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Green Day Drop New Single "Holy Toledo!": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale