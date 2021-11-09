Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 “Dreams in Gold” Tour

Rival Sons and The Velveteers will support the US leg

greta van fleet 2022 tour
Greta Van Fleet (photo by Amy Price)
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 9, 2021 | 10:10am ET

    Greta Van Fleet have announced the 2022 “Dreams in Gold” headlining tour, taking place in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale starting November 12th via Ticketmaster.

    Following a one-off gig opening for Metallica on February 25th in Las Vegas, Greta Van Fleet will embark on the US leg of their tour on March 10th in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The outing extends through a two-night residency in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 1st and 2nd, with Rival Sons and The Velveteers supporting the full stateside run.

    Greta Van Fleet will then link up with Metallica to support the latter’s tour of Latin America. In the midst of those shows, GVF will break off for two headlining dates in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City on May 3rd and 16th, respectively.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Michigan band will then embark on the European and UK leg of its headlining tour, beginning June 5th in Vienne, France, and running through a pair of shows June 28-29th in Manchester, UK.

    Metallica Billy Joel Vegas weekend
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica and Billy Joel Announce Two-Night Concert Event in Las Vegas

    The “Dreams in Gold” tour will be Greta Van Fleet’s first extensive outing in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The band was able to squeeze in a handful of US headlining dates in 2021, selling out shows in Nashville; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Chicago; and Los Angeles.

    As mentioned, tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 headlining tour go on sale this Friday (November 12th) via Ticketmaster., with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (November 10th).  See the full list of dates below.

    Advertisement

    Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *
    03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center
    03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena
    03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center
    03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center
    03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center
    03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena
    03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center
    03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
    03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha
    03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
    03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
    03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center
    04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    04/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional *
    04/30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Campo Argentino de Polo *
    05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage
    05/05 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *
    05/07 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira *
    05/10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi *
    05/12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão *
    05/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center
    06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund
    06/11 – Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne
    06/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen
    06/15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle
    06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview
    06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
    06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

    * = supporting Metallica

    unnamed 66 Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 Dreams in Gold Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dropkick Murphys 2022 St. Patrick's Day tour

Dropkick Murphys Announce 2022 St. Patrick's Day Tour

November 9, 2021

amyl and the sniffers 2022 tour dates comfort to me album

Amyl and the Sniffers Announce 2022 North American Tour

November 9, 2021

Beach House 2022

Beach House Announce New Album, 2022 Tour Dates

and November 9, 2021

pup waiting kill something north american tour new songs tickets stream buy

PUP Unleash New Songs "Waiting" and "Kill Something," Announce 2022 Tour

November 9, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 "Dreams in Gold" Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale