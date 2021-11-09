Greta Van Fleet Announce 2022 “Dreams in Gold” Tour

Greta Van Fleet have announced the 2022 “Dreams in Gold” headlining tour, taking place in the United States, Latin America, Europe, and the UK. Tickets go on sale starting November 12th via Ticketmaster.

Following a one-off gig opening for Metallica on February 25th in Las Vegas, Greta Van Fleet will embark on the US leg of their tour on March 10th in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The outing extends through a two-night residency in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on April 1st and 2nd, with Rival Sons and The Velveteers supporting the full stateside run.

Greta Van Fleet will then link up with Metallica to support the latter’s tour of Latin America. In the midst of those shows, GVF will break off for two headlining dates in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City on May 3rd and 16th, respectively.

The Michigan band will then embark on the European and UK leg of its headlining tour, beginning June 5th in Vienne, France, and running through a pair of shows June 28-29th in Manchester, UK.

The “Dreams in Gold” tour will be Greta Van Fleet’s first extensive outing in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. The band was able to squeeze in a handful of US headlining dates in 2021, selling out shows in Nashville; Bridgeport, Connecticut; Chicago; and Los Angeles.

As mentioned, tickets for Greta Van Fleet’s 2022 headlining tour go on sale this Friday (November 12th) via Ticketmaster., with pre-sales beginning tomorrow (November 10th). See the full list of dates below.

Greta Van Fleet 2022 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

03/10 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Wings Event Center

03/12 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The DeltaPlex Arena

03/13 – Saginaw, MI @ Dow Event Center

03/16 – Flint, MI @ Dort Financial Center

03/17 – Ypsilanti, MI @ EMU Convocation Center

03/19 – Huntington, WV @ Mountain Health Arena

03/22 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

03/23 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

03/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center Omaha

03/26 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/29 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

03/30 – Hershey, PA @ GIANT Center

04/01 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/02 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

04/27 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional *

04/30 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Campo Argentino de Polo *

05/03 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

05/05 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Estacionamento da Fiergs *

05/07 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Estádio Couto Pereira *

05/10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Estádio do Morumbi *

05/12 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estádio do Mineirão *

05/16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Center

06/05 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Grona Lund

06/11 – Vienne, France @ Theatre Antique de Vienne

06/14 – Cologne, Germany @ Tanzbrunnen

06/15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jarhunderthalle

06/23 – Dublin, Ireland @ Fairview

06/25 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

06/28 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

06/29 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

* = supporting Metallica