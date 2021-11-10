Greta Van Fleet, The Swell Season, Dropkick Murphys, and More Tours on Sale This Week

After moving our clocks back an hour this past weekend, some people might be looking forward to holiday preparations. Don’t forget about yourself, however, as there are plenty of intriguing options for tickets going on sale this week, whether it’s indie folk, punk, hip-hop, or hard rock that tickles your fancy.

Breakout Michigan rockers Greta Van Fleet are embarking on a headlining world tour, while Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard are reuniting for the 15th anniversary of their breakout film, Once, for a trek that will also feature their music as the indie folk duo The Swell Season. Meanwhile, Chicago rapper Saba is gearing up for his upcoming third album with the “Back Home Tour.”

Rounding out this week’s sales are a trio of punk acts at different points in their careers: Boston veterans Dropkick Murphys, Canadian rockers PUP, and rising Melbourne band Amyl and the Sniffers. Read more below.

Greta Van Fleet:

Greta Van Fleet’s headlining 2022 worldwide tour is in support of their sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate. It includes a March US leg supported by Rival Sons and The Velveteers, followed by shows in Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City sandwiched around dates in support of Metallica. In June, the Michigan band will embark on the Europe and UK leg of the trek.

The Swell Season:

Once stars and The Swell Season bandmates Markéta Irglová and Glen Hansard are reuniting for a 2022 US tour together in more than a decade. Taking place in March, the trek celebrates the 15th anniversary of their breakout film and will feature material from both Once and The Swell Season, as well as music from their respective solo careers.

Dropkick Murphys:

Punk veterans Dropkick Murphys are hitting the road for their annual “St. Patrick’s Day Tour,” kicking off in February 2022 and culminating with four hometown shows in Boston. The Rumjacks and The Bombpops will serve as the opening acts for the majority of the trek, with Pennywise singer Jim Lindberg stepping in for the former group on the final date.

PUP:

Canadian rockers PUP are embarking on a 2022 North American tour spanning February through May. During the 30-date trek, they will be joined by a rotating cast of Cloud Nothings, Pinkshift, Sheer Mag, and Billy Talent & NOBRO.

Saba:

Ahead of his upcoming album, Few Good Things, Saba has mapped out an extensive 2022 North American tour taking place in April and May. Dreamville rapper Lute and Los Angeles artist Amind will serve as supporting acts on the former Artist of the Month’s 25-date trek.

Amyl and the Sniffers:

Fresh off the release of their sophomore album, Comfort to Me, Amyl and the Sniffers are headed out on a 2022 North American tour beginning in late April. They will play two nights each in Austin and San Francisco before hitting cities like Portland, Chicago, and Brooklyn.

