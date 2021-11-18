Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The 8 Most Shockingly Gross Concert Moments

Ozzy and the bat, Woodstock 99's "mud," and golden showers galore

gross concert moments
Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage (HBO Max), Brass Against (via YouTube), and Ozzy Osbourne
Advertisement
Advertisement
and Follow
November 18, 2021 | 3:07pm ET

    Editor’s Note: This article contains graphic information and NSFW imagery. Read at your own discretion. 

    Live music has a nearly unmatched capacity for surprise, though most audiences hope to encounter surprises that are emotional, instead of, say, liquid. But no matter the consistency, these moments of shock are one of the reasons we leave the house — why we undergo the hassle of public transit or parking, cram into small spaces surrounded by strangers, and try to ignore the smells. Even the tamest of concerts has an element of danger, a chance that something could go wrong. And when it does? For better and worse, that is the stuff of legends.

    In the spirit of celebrating the highest and lowest that live music has to offer, we’ve assembled a list of of the most shockingly gross concert moments (in no particular order). Needless to say, this is not for the faint of heart or weak of stomach, and reader discretion is very much advised.

    Advertisement

    So put the food away, send the children to another room, and read on, if you dare.

    Wren Graves

    Brass Against Singer Shares Her Number One Problem

    On November 11th, 2021, Brass Against vocalist Sophia Urista really had to pee, and one male audience member offered to serve as a toilet. Nobody would complain about what two consenting adults do behind closed doors, but this was during a performance at the Welcome to Rockville festival at Daytona International Speedway, and the rest of the audience didn’t get a chance to opt out. Urista is currently facing legal repercussions, and the group has been permanently banned from NASCAR venues. — W.G.

    Ozzy Osbourne Tries a New Type of Meat

    Ozzy Osbourne bat head

    Advertisement

    A story that’s almost too wild to believe, but is in fact true, is the unforgettable tale in which Ozzy Osbourne bites the head off of a bat onstage. During his 1981 “Night of the Living Dead” tour, the Black Sabbath vocalist would pelt the front rows of his audience with pig intestines and calves’ livers, inspiring attendees to begin sneaking in various other innards to pelt back at him. At the tour’s stop in Des Moines, a fan with a particularly good arm threw a bat at Osbourne. Thinking it was rubber, Osbourne did what any good metal singer would do: make a spectacle and bite into it. The story goes that he was rushed to the hospital and treated for rabies. — Abby Jones

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

holiday concerts 2021

8 Essential Holiday Tours to Catch This Season

November 18, 2021

The Philadelphia Sound

20 Best Philly Sound Songs of All Time

November 17, 2021

mastodon albums ranked

Ranking: Every Mastodon Album from Worst to Best

November 16, 2021

Broadway Musicals

10 Broadway Musicals to See in NYC This Holiday Season

November 16, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 8 Most Shockingly Gross Concert Moments

Menu Shop Search Sale