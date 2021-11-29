GWAR Help Fan Find Missing Prosthetic Leg During Concert: Watch

GWAR helped a fan locate his prosthetic leg after it went missing while he was crowd-surfing at a recent concert in Los Angeles.

The interplanetary Scumdogs are known for their wild blood-soaked shows, which involve some obligatory crowd-surfing. However, when concertgoer Baron Vidar went across the sea of hands, he found that his prosthetic leg was missing.

Fortunately, Vidar was able to make his way to the stage, where he informed the band of his missing limb. GWAR then halted the show to inform the audience and help reunite Vidar with his prosthetic leg.

“Not the first (or last) time someone lost a body part in the GWAR pit,” GWAR posted on Instagram. “This time it was just caught on video.”

GWAR are currently in the midst of their Scumdogs of the Universe 30th anniversary tour. The trek picks up again on Tuesday night (November 30th) in Seattle and runs through December 13th in Washington, D.C. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Watch the clip of GWAR helping return the missing leg below.