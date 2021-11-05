In our Track by Track new music feature, artists are tasked with sharing the stories behind each song on their latest album. Today, Hana Vu takes us track by track through her debut album Public Storage.

Hana Vu has released her debut album, Public Storage. Stream it in full below.

Arriving via her new label Ghostly International, the dozen songs build on the momentum of the 21-year-old’s DIY EPs, 2018’s How Many Times Have You Driven By and 2019’s Nicole Kidman / Anne Hathaway.

Named after the rented storage units Vu and her family would temporarily use each time they moved during her childhood, the singer-songwriter approached creating Public Storage in the same type of compartmentalized way. “These public expressions of thoughts, feelings, baggage, experiences that accumulate every year and fill little units such as ‘albums,'” she explained.

Featuring production by Jackson Phillips of Day Wave, the studio set was preceded by the lead single “Maker,” followed by “Everybody’s Birthday,” “Keeper” and “Gutter.”

For more insight into Public Storage, Vu has broken down the album in our latest Track by Track interview. Read on for details about each of the album’s 12 songs underneath the stream below.

“April Fool”:

This song I wrote at the beginning of lockdown. Everything felt so meaningless and like people really had no control over their reality. I really saw that anything could just happen at the drop of a hat and there’s nothing you can do about it.

“Public Storage”:

I had sort of fully written this song myself before I even started actively writing the record, and [it] was one of the last ones to finish. Over the course of writing this song I had moved probably three times so I really carried it with me.

