Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Special to Reunite Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts airs January 1st on HBO Max

Harry Potter, photo via Warner Bros. Pictures
November 16, 2021 | 12:23pm ET

    Harry, Hermoine, and Ron are reuniting — or, at least the actors who portrayed them are. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint will join Harry Potter filmmaker Chris Columbus and other key participants of the beloved movie franchise for an upcoming retrospective airing on HBO Max on January 1st, 2022. The special coincides with the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

    Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will “tell an enchanting making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations,” according to HBO Max. Other familiar faces set to participate in the special include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart.

    One name curiously absent from today’s announcement is Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, whose derogatory statements about the trans community has drawn the ire of many Harry Potter cast members. Consequence has reached out to HBO Max and Warner Bros. for clarification on Rowling’s participation.

    Following its premiere on HBO Max, the special will air on TBS and Cartoon Network in Spring 2022 ahead of the latest Harry Potter spin-off film, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

    Also coming down the pipeline is the premiere of a Harry Potter quiz show hosted by Helen Mirren. Titled Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, the four-party competition series premiere November 28th on TBS and Cartoon Network.

