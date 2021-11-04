Harry Styles Helps Fan Come Out to Mom During Concert: Watch

Harry Styles brought his “Love on Tour” show to Milwaukee on Wednesday night, and the pop star made sure the event lived up this its name. The former One Direction-er spotted a fan in the crowd with a sign asking for help coming out to their mom, and Styles stopped the concert to make it happen.

The fan’s homemade poster read, “My mom is in Section 201. Help me come out??” When Styles read it, he quickly set about tracking down the parent way up in the nose bleeds on the other side of the Fiserv Forum arena. Running back and forth across the stage, Styles asked the sign holder if they’d like to make their announcement.

“I can do it if you’d like,” he said. “You’d prefer if I did it? There is a lot of people — did you not know? Did you think this through?!” Given permission by the fan to make the proclamation himself, Styles trotted back to the other side of the stage, and called out to the mother, “Lisa! She’s gay!”

As the crowd roared in support, Momma Lisa appeared perhaps more knocked out by who was delivering the news than the news itself. She was crying tears of what we can assume was starstruck joy as she blew kisses to her child — and/or her favorite pop star.

Most LGBTQ+ individuals have some sort of story about coming out to their family, but this Harry Styles fan just got themselves one of the all-time best. Watch a TikTok video of the incredibly sweet moment below.

Styles helping an audience member come out is just the latest highlight from the “Love on Tour” trek. During the Harryween two-night stint at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Styles delivered a cover of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” while dressed as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. To catch moments like these for yourself, get tickets to the rest of Styles’ tour via Ticketmaster.