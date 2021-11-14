Menu
Haviah Mighty Unveils New Mixtape Stock Exchange: Stream

The Canadian rapper follows up the Polaris Music Prize-winning 13th Floor

Haviah Mighty stock exchange new mixtape stream
Haviah Mighty, photo by Yung Yemi
November 13, 2021 | 9:21pm ET

    Canadian rapper Haviah Mighty has released a new mixtape. Stock Exchange, the follow-up to her 2019 album 13th Floor, is out now via Mighty Gang Inc.

    Mighty broke boundaries with her last album, becoming the first hip-hop artist and the first Black woman to win the coveted  Polaris Music Prize. Now, she goes bigger with a record featuring a revolving door of international guests, from UK grime artist Yizzy to Spanish rapper Mala Rodríguez. In a press release, she explained that Stock Exchange offers a commentary on said modern success — the ways in which streaming numbers and follower counts dictate our definitions of good and bad art.

    “These statistics that we use to compare ourselves to others and to define our successes, have become proof of our worth. It’s all perception,” Mighty said. “These ideas around perceived value got me thinking about the Stock Exchange. Seeing parallels between the way it flows — the constant rising and falling — all dictated by the general public’s perception of an entity’s value, and ultimately how that influences the moves that we make as individuals.”

    Mighty released a number of singles in the lead up to Stock Exchange. The somber Yizzy collaboration “Protest” offers a look at the fear a police presence induces in Black people, and album opener “Atlantic” offers a similar bite in its references to the slave trade. Meanwhile, Mighty’s track with Rodríguez, “Flamenco,” blends the artist’s soulful voice with a Latin flair. The mixtape also includes the Old Man Saxon collab “Antisocial,” the chill bravado of “Way Too Fast,” and mixtape standout “Obeah,” which we named our Song of the Week. We also learned more about the origins of single “Good on My Own Tonight” back in March — read about the track here, and listen to the album in full below.

    Mighty is supporting Arkells on a tour of Canada in February. Get your tickets through Ticketmaster now, and see the full list of dates below.

    Stock Exchange Artwork:

    haviah mighty stock exchange mixtape artwork

    Stock Exchange Tracklist:
    01. Atlantic
    02. Occasion
    03. Antisocial (feat. Old Man Saxon)
    04. Obeah
    05. Good on My Own Tonight (feat. TOBi)
    06. Way Too Fast (feat. Jalen Santoy)
    07. Protest (feat. Yizzy)
    08. Avocado
    09. Flamenco (feat. Mala Rodríguez)
    10. Tesla
    11.  Coulda Been U (feat. Astrokidjay)
    12. So So (feat. Dai Burger)

    Haviah Mighty 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/02 — Victoria, BC @ Rogers Arena
    02/04 — Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    02/05 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    02/10 — Ottawa, ON @ TD Place
    02/11 — Kingston, ON @ Leon’s Centre
    02/12 — London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    02/17 — Barrie, ON @ Barrie Molson Centre
    02/18 — Kitchener, ON @ The Auld
    02/19 — Oshawa, ON @ Tribute Communities Centre

