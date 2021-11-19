DMX Promises “The Gospel According to X” in Trailer for HBO Doc Don’t Try to Understand: Watch

DMX promises “the gospel according to X,” in the new trailer for HBO’s DMX: Don’t Try to Understand. The documentary premieres November 25th on HBO Max.

The rapper died last April of a heart attack brought on by “acute cocaine intoxication,” but Don’t Try to Understand begins more than two years before then, as he walked free from prison on January 25th, 2019. A caption lets the audience know, “After serving a 12 month sentence or felony tax evasion, Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons is planning his next tour.”

We see him interacting with friends and fans and watch him inspire a troubled young man. He also wonders, paranoid, “Do you really love me? Or are you just trying to get something from me?” The film was directed by Christopher Frierson and Clark Slater, and you can check out the trailer below.

Related Video

This is the third episode of HBO’s Music Box, executive produced by Bill Simmons. Previously, the series released Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage and Jagged, about Alanis Morissette. In May, DMX’s estate shared the posthumous album Exodus.