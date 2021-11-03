Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

H.E.R. Dazzles at NYC’s Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora’s Small Stage Series: Recap

H.E.R. took the stage at the legendary Apollo Theater to perform a career-spanning setlist

HER Apollo Theater Recap
H.E.R., photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 3, 2021 | 11:58am ET

    “I performed on this stage when I was nine years old,” said H.E.R. on Tuesday, November 2nd, as she reached the bridge of her second song, “I Can Have It All.”

    She was referring to performing on a kids’ version of Showtime at the Apollo, a famed variety show at the iconic NYC theater, after her mom submitted a tape to the show back in the day.

    “My parents put on a fundraiser to pay for the flights to get us to New York City,” she continued. It all worked out, H.E.R. sang “Freeway of Love” by Aretha Franklin on the show, and the rest is history.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    HER Apollo Theater Recap

    H.E.R., photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM

    All that is to say, last night was a full circle moment for H.E.R. The wildly talented R&B artist performed for SiriusXM and Pandora’s new Small Stage Series, which allows fans across the globe to hear intimate shows from their favorite artists. And though it was intimate in a Broadway-style setting (as opposed to huge arenas and theaters, which she is now capable of selling out), H.E.R. was seemingly effortless during the special Apollo gig, breezing through her many hits with a career-spanning setlist.

    Career-spanning is a bit tricky for H.E.R., as she’s only been releasing music for 5 years — but in that time, she’s released five EPs, two compilation albums, one full-length album. She’s won an Academy Award for Best Original Song, and a Grammy for Song of the Year. Needless to say, her ascent to stardom has been swift, and all of it is due to her mastermind approach to music.

    Advertisement

    Her live show is no different — H.E.R. was playing every instrument last night, from keys and guitar to bass and drums. This was not an anomaly; she is an absolute virtuoso on multiple instruments, and she very consciously expands her R&B sound to include much more than just synth pads and 808s.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Outside Lands 2021 Photos

Outside Lands 2021 Photo Gallery: See Exclusive Portraits of Noga Erez, Claud, Bartees Strange and More

November 1, 2021

Outside Lands 2021 Day 3

Outside Lands 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Tame Impala, Caroline Polachek, Kehlani and More

November 1, 2021

Vampire Weekend Outside Lands 2021

Outside Lands 2021 Day 2 Live Gallery: Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, Rico Nasty, Angel Olsen and More

October 31, 2021

Roddy Ricch Rolling Loud New York 2021

Rolling Loud 2021 Day 3 Live Gallery: Roddy Ricch, A$AP Ferg, Sheck Wes, Lil Tjay and More

October 31, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

H.E.R. Dazzles at NYC's Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series: Recap

Menu Shop Search Sale