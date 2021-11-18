8 Essential Holiday Tours to Catch This Season

The holiday season is somehow already approaching, signaling the arrival of plenty of merry, bright celebrations. Among them is the return of seasonally-appropriate cabarets and concerts, which were largely (and understandably) absent during the height of the pandemic last year.

As the touring industry continues to recover, though, there are some true can’t-miss shows making the rounds during the 2021 season. And if you’re looking for more live inspiration, be sure to check out this page to keep up with all of the latest touring news, and this list of essential Broadway shows to catch before we ring in 2022.

Below, we’ve rounded up eight of our picks.

Lindsey Stirling – The “Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program”

Lindsey Stirling, as a violinist, dancer, choreographer and songwriter, puts on quite a unique show. The “Lindsey Stirling Christmas Program” kicks off in Memphis, Tennessee the day after Thanksgiving and runs almost up to Christmas, wrapping December 23rd in Jackson, Mississippi. The live event promises to feature her many talents, and excitement was heightened by a recent Instagram post from the artist that showed her rehearsing in aerial silks.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra – “Christmas Eve and Other Stories”

The beloved ensemble, much like Michael Buble and Mariah Carey, hit peak popularity this time of year. The massive tour for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra includes a whopping 99 shows in 59 cities. This particular tour is even more special — it will be a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the band’s triple-platinum debut album, Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

