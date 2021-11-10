Hot Water Music Announce New Album Feel the Void, Share “Killing Time”: Stream

Gainesville, FL punk veterans Hot Water Music have announced a new album, Feel the Void. The full LP arrives March 18th, but first single “Killing Time” is available now for your listening pleasure. Stream the track below.

Hot Water Music’s latest effort comes after a period of uncertainty for the band. Singer-guitarist Chris Wollard stepped away from the project in 2017 to focus on his mental health, bringing the future of the band into question. That same year, The Flatliners’ Chris Cresswell began performing with the group after a chance encounter between the singer and Hot Water Music drummer George Rebelo.

Now, the band returns, both Chrises in tow, with Feel the Void. They reunited with producer Brian McTernan for the record as well, marking a sort of full-circle moment for the group. McTernan recorded the early aughts Hot Water Music classics A Flight And A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next, and in recent years has lent his talents to scene stars Turnstile.

“Killing Time” previews the now-quintet’s new album with Wollard and fellow singer-guitarist Chuck Ragan’s trademark ferocious roars. With a wall of guitars and an anthemic drum march, the single sums up the cinematic quality that always nudged Hot Water Music closer to capital-R Rock than simple, three chord punk.

In edition to new music, Hot Water Music will ring in the new year with a slew of US tour dates. The run kicks off in Denver in January and runs through Philadelphia in March, with a couple Pacific Northwest dates in September thrown in for good measure. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Feel the Void Artwork:

Feel the Void Tracklist:

01. Another Breath

02. Killing Time

03. Newtown Scraper

04. Habitual

05. Collect Your Things and Run

06. Hearts Stay Full

07. Feel the Void

08. Turn the Dial

09. The Weeds

10. Scratch On

11. Ride High

12. Lock Up

Hot Water Music 2022 Tour Dates:

01/14 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird

01/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy

01/23 — Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp

02/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

02/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

02/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

03/23 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

03/24 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere

03/25 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

03/26 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads

03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

09/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

