Hot Water Music Announce New Album Feel the Void, Share “Killing Time”: Stream

Plus, 2022 US tour dates

Hot Water Music, photo by Dave Decker
November 10, 2021 | 9:30am ET

    Gainesville, FL punk veterans Hot Water Music have announced a new album, Feel the Void. The full LP arrives March 18th, but first single “Killing Time” is available now for your listening pleasure. Stream the track below.

    Hot Water Music’s latest effort comes after a period of uncertainty for the band. Singer-guitarist Chris Wollard stepped away from the project in 2017 to focus on his mental health, bringing the future of the band into question. That same year, The Flatliners’ Chris Cresswell began performing with the group after a chance encounter between the singer and Hot Water Music drummer George Rebelo.

    Now, the band returns, both Chrises in tow, with Feel the Void. They reunited with producer Brian McTernan for the record as well, marking a sort of full-circle moment for the group. McTernan recorded the early aughts Hot Water Music classics A Flight And A Crash, Caution, and The New What Next, and in recent years has lent his talents to scene stars Turnstile.

    “Killing Time” previews the now-quintet’s new album with Wollard and fellow singer-guitarist Chuck Ragan’s trademark ferocious roars. With a wall of guitars and an anthemic drum march, the single sums up the cinematic quality that always nudged Hot Water Music closer to capital-R Rock than simple, three chord punk.

    In edition to new music, Hot Water Music will ring in the new year with a slew of US tour dates. The run kicks off in Denver in January and runs through Philadelphia in March, with a couple Pacific Northwest dates in September thrown in for good measure. Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

    Feel the Void Artwork:

    Feel the Void Tracklist:
    01. Another Breath
    02. Killing Time
    03. Newtown Scraper
    04. Habitual
    05. Collect Your Things and Run
    06. Hearts Stay Full
    07. Feel the Void
    08. Turn the Dial
    09. The Weeds
    10. Scratch On
    11. Ride High
    12. Lock Up

    Hot Water Music 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/14 — Denver, CO @ The Bluebird
    01/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    01/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy
    01/23 — Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amp
    02/09 — Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    02/10 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    02/11 — Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
    02/12 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    03/23 — Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    03/24 — New York, NY @ Elsewhere
    03/25 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
    03/26 — Garwood, NJ @ Crossroads
    03/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/16 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
    09/17 — Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

