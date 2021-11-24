Menu
Houndmouth on Good for You’s Midwestern Style with a Southern Gothic Twist

The band's Matt Meyers and Shane Cody talk about their latest full-length

photo by Francis Dumstorf
Kyle Meredith with Houndmouth, photo by Francis Dumstorf
November 24, 2021 | 12:37pm ET

    Houndmouth’s Matt Meyers and Shane Cody catch up with Kyle Meredith to talk about their new album, Good for You.

    The pair welcomed Meredith into the very practice space and recording studio that they made the record, affectionately known as The Green House. Coming from Southern Indiana (just across the river from Louisville), Houndmouth take us inside the characters that populate the new LP’s songs and tell about basing the lyrics in the Midwest with a Southern Gothic twist. They also explain why they return to the Kentucky Derby in the title track and how it ties in with the song “Las Vegas” and Matt’s love of poker.

    Meyers and Cody also discuss their misspent youth, how parenthood has changed the band, and basing the B-side “Some Paradise” on a stanger’s story as a co-writing assignment.

    Listen to Houndmouth discuss Good for You above or via the YouTube player below, and then make sure you’re subscribed to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

