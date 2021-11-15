Grab your fur-lined loafers and double-G canvas: MGM Studios has unveiled two official clips from House of Gucci. Before it hits theaters on November 24th, you can watch Lady Gaga and Adam Driver bicker ever-so-glamorously in Ridley Scott’s forthcoming biopic about one of the most famous families in luxury-fashion history.

In one clip, Maurizio Gucci (Driver) — grandson of the brand’s founder — and his then-wife Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) are examining a smorgasbord of Gucci knockoffs, with everything from handbags to coffee mugs illegally emblazoned with the Gucci trademark print. “As far as fakes go, they’re pretty good,” Maurizio chuckles, a remark that clearly displeases Patrizia.

In another clip, Patrizia hounds Maurizio about the direction the brand is going. “It’s time to take out the trash,” she says. “Aldo and Paolo? They’re poison. They’re an embarrassment to this company, and everybody knows it.” Of course, Maurizio isn’t thrilled about Patrizia’s dismissal of his uncle and cousin. Watch the clips below.

Based on Sara Gay Forden’s 2001 book The House of Gucci, Scott’s House of Gucci follows the story of Patrizia’s marriage into the Gucci family, and how her ambition and greed threatened to taint the legacy of Gucci forever. (Not to spoil the ending, but Patrizia was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill Maurizio in 1995.) It also stars Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto as other members of the Gucci family, who you can see in the first trailer.

