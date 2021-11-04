IDLES Bring “The Beachland Ballroom” to Jimmy Kimmel Live!: Watch

Just ahead of the release of their new album, CRAWLER, IDLES brought their high-powered live performance to Jimmy Kimmel Live! As the evening’s musical guest, the Bristol post-punk band marked their US television debut with their recent single “The Beachland Ballroom.”

IDLES didn’t need any elaborate backdrops to add to their already-ferocious live energy. Backed by just a few decorative lights, the band swept through the doo-wop-meets-punk “The Beachland Ballroom” with an arresting stage presence. With each note belted, frontman Joe Talbot sounds full of anguish — especially when he drops to his knees at the end in unbridled emotion. Check out IDLES’ performance on Kimmel below.

CRAWLER drops November 12th and follows IDLES’ 2020 album Ultra Mono. Earlier this year, the band performed the Ultra Mono highlight “Model Village” with UK rapper Slowthai for a Vans TV special, and they released a documentary called Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About IDLES. IDLES also recently contributed to a Gang of Four tribute album, and covered Sharon Van Etten’s “Peace Signs” for the anniversary reissue of her album Epic Ten.

