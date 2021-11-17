Taylor Swift has a new ally in iHeartRadio, the owner of hundreds of radio stations across the United States. Today, the company announced that due to popular demand, it will only be airing songs from her re-recorded albums going forward. iHeartRadio will eventually replace all of Swift’s first six albums as each new version is released.

Thus far, this includes Red (Taylor’s Version), which Swift released this past Friday, and Fearless (Taylor’s Version), which arrived in April. Both albums are part of her effort to re-record her first six studio albums in a bid to regain control of her catalog after Scooter Braun bought and then sold the rights to those master recordings.

“Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions. Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor’s Version of each track. We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself.”

Swift has been a tour de force while promoting Red (Taylor’s Version). On the eve of its release, she appeared on both The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Late Night with Seth Meyers to stir up further interest in the new 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” for which she released as a short film on Friday evening. The next day, she performed the track on Saturday Night Live.

Unsurprisingly, Swift has also broken her own record for the most-streamed album in a day by a female artist. On Monday, she followed up with a music video for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version),” one of nine new songs appearing on the re-recorded version of Red.