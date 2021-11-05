Indigo De Souza Announces Tour Dates, Covers Frank Ocean’s “Ivy”: Watch

Indigo De Souza is ready to hit the road. Today, the rising singer-songwriter announced a round of upcoming tour dates running through the fall and winter.

The North American jaunt kicks off November 14th at Nashville’s Mercy Lounge and hits Asheville, NC and West Columbia, SC before taking a pause for the month of December. After the new year, the tour resumes Charlotte, NC and runs through January 30th. Allie, Ex Gold, and Truth Club will provide support and various stops along the way. Grab tickets for the trek via Ticketmaster.

Coinciding with the tour announcement, the “Hold U” songstress also unveiled a candid cover of Frank Ocean‘s Blonde-era hit “Ivy.” Recorded from the comfort of her home, De Souza is bathed in pink-ish light as she performs the song in her hallway.

“I deeply love Frank Ocean’s songs and ‘Ivy’ has a truly special place in my heart,” the singer said in a statement. “I have cried many times to this song and can see so much of my own inner world in it. I wanted to fully embody the song myself in honor of its gorgeous existence.”

Watch De Souza’s cover of “Ivy” and check out the full list of tour dates below.

In August, the North Carolina native released her sophomore studio set, Any Shape You Take, and sat down with Consequence for an exclusive interview about the making of the album.

Indigo De Souza 2021-2022 Tour Dates:

11/14 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge~

11/15 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle^

11/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle*

11/17 – West Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern*

1/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Amos’ Southend*

1/21 – Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

1/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

1/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

1/24 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

1/27 – Boston, MA @ Royale

1/28 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

1/29 – Camden, CT @ Space Ballroom

1/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

~ = w/ Allie

^ = w/ Ex Gold

* = w/ Truth Club