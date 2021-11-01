Menu
Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Extensive 2022 North American Tour

The metal legend is bringing his spoken-word outing to the US and Canada for a 44-date run

Bruce Dickinson (via IronMaiden.com)
November 1, 2021 | 12:06pm ET

    Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced that he is bringing his “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken-word tour to the US and Canada in early 2022.

    Dickinson has described the spoken-word tour as a “sideways look” at his life. The first part of the evening features a satirical monologue from the Iron Maiden frontman, featuring anecdotes, photography, videos, and even a performance or two. For example, Dickinson broke into an a cappella rendition of the Maiden song “Revelations” at one of his 2021 UK appearances.

    The second half of the show consists of a Q&A session with the audience. Considering Dickinson’s impressive resume beyond music — he’s a licensed pilot, a published author, actor, fencer, and TV commentator (just to name a few) — there’s plenty of talking points. As a press release states, “The more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be.”

    The North American tour will see Dickinson traveling far and wide over the course of 44 shows. The US leg kicks off January 17th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs all the way through March 12th in Las Vegas. Dickinson will then head across Canada, performing March 14th in Vancouver before wrapping things up on March 30th in Kitchener, Ontario.

    Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday.

    Dickinson launched his spoken-word tour last year with dates in the UK. The run was cut short, however, when a member of Dickinson’s immediate family tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he himself tested positive for the virus.

    You can see the full list of dates for Bruce Dickinson’s upcoming 2022 North American tour below.

    Bruce Dickinson’s “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
    01/18 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
    01/20 – Tampa, FL @ Theatre
    01/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
    01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    01/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
    01/26 – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theater
    01/27 – Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
    01/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
    01/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    02/01 – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
    02/02 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
    02/04 – New York City, NY @ The Town Hall
    02/05 – Boston, MA @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
    02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    02/08 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre
    02/10 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
    02/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
    02/14 – Milwaukee-Racine, WI @ Pabst Theater
    02/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
    02/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
    02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    02/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    02/23 – Houston, TX @ Stafford Centre
    02/24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
    02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
    02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
    03/04 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
    03/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
    03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
    03/14 – Vancouver (New Westminster), BC @ Massey Theatre
    03/16 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
    03/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
    03/20 – Winnipeg, AB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
    03/21 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
    03/23 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS
    03/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
    03/27 – Quebec City, QB @ Palais Montcalm
    03/29 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
    03/30 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

