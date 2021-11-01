Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Extensive 2022 North American Tour

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced that he is bringing his “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken-word tour to the US and Canada in early 2022.

Dickinson has described the spoken-word tour as a “sideways look” at his life. The first part of the evening features a satirical monologue from the Iron Maiden frontman, featuring anecdotes, photography, videos, and even a performance or two. For example, Dickinson broke into an a cappella rendition of the Maiden song “Revelations” at one of his 2021 UK appearances.

The second half of the show consists of a Q&A session with the audience. Considering Dickinson’s impressive resume beyond music — he’s a licensed pilot, a published author, actor, fencer, and TV commentator (just to name a few) — there’s plenty of talking points. As a press release states, “The more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be.”

The North American tour will see Dickinson traveling far and wide over the course of 44 shows. The US leg kicks off January 17th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs all the way through March 12th in Las Vegas. Dickinson will then head across Canada, performing March 14th in Vancouver before wrapping things up on March 30th in Kitchener, Ontario.

Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday.

Dickinson launched his spoken-word tour last year with dates in the UK. The run was cut short, however, when a member of Dickinson’s immediate family tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he himself tested positive for the virus.

You can see the full list of dates for Bruce Dickinson’s upcoming 2022 North American tour below.

Bruce Dickinson’s “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” 2022 Tour Dates:

01/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse

01/18 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

01/20 – Tampa, FL @ Theatre

01/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

01/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center

01/26 – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theater

01/27 – Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre

01/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

01/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

02/01 – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center

02/02 – Albany, NY @ The Egg

02/04 – New York City, NY @ The Town Hall

02/05 – Boston, MA @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center

02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

02/08 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre

02/10 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre

02/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre

02/14 – Milwaukee-Racine, WI @ Pabst Theater

02/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre

02/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center

02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

02/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

02/23 – Houston, TX @ Stafford Centre

02/24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center

02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts

03/04 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

03/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre

03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues

03/14 – Vancouver (New Westminster), BC @ Massey Theatre

03/16 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

03/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre

03/20 – Winnipeg, AB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/21 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall

03/23 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS

03/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

03/27 – Quebec City, QB @ Palais Montcalm

03/29 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall

03/30 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square

