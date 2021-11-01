Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson Announces Extensive 2022 North American Tour

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced that he is bringing his “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” spoken-word tour to the US and Canada in early 2022.
Dickinson has described the spoken-word tour as a “sideways look” at his life. The first part of the evening features a satirical monologue from the Iron Maiden frontman, featuring anecdotes, photography, videos, and even a performance or two. For example, Dickinson broke into an a cappella rendition of the Maiden song “Revelations” at one of his 2021 UK appearances.
The second half of the show consists of a Q&A session with the audience. Considering Dickinson’s impressive resume beyond music — he’s a licensed pilot, a published author, actor, fencer, and TV commentator (just to name a few) — there’s plenty of talking points. As a press release states, “The more left-field and quirky the question, the more interesting and compelling the response is likely to be.”
The North American tour will see Dickinson traveling far and wide over the course of 44 shows. The US leg kicks off January 17th in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and runs all the way through March 12th in Las Vegas. Dickinson will then head across Canada, performing March 14th in Vancouver before wrapping things up on March 30th in Kitchener, Ontario.
Tickets go on sale Friday (November 5th) via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales beginning Wednesday.
Dickinson launched his spoken-word tour last year with dates in the UK. The run was cut short, however, when a member of Dickinson’s immediate family tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he himself tested positive for the virus.
You can see the full list of dates for Bruce Dickinson’s upcoming 2022 North American tour below.
Bruce Dickinson’s “An Evening with Bruce Dickinson” 2022 Tour Dates:
01/17 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Parker Playhouse
01/18 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
01/20 – Tampa, FL @ Theatre
01/21 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre
01/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
01/24 – Raleigh, NC @ Meymandi Concert Hall at Duke Energy Center
01/26 – Nashville, TN @ Polk Theater
01/27 – Columbus, OH @ Jo Ann Davidson Theatre
01/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead
01/30 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
02/01 – Buffalo-Niagara Falls, NY @ Buffalo State Performing Arts Center
02/02 – Albany, NY @ The Egg
02/04 – New York City, NY @ The Town Hall
02/05 – Boston, MA @ Schubert Theatre at the Boch Center
02/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
02/08 – Washington DC @ Warner Theatre
02/10 – Cleveland, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
02/11 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
02/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
02/14 – Milwaukee-Racine, WI @ Pabst Theater
02/16 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
02/17 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Rose State College Hudiberg Chevrolet Center
02/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
02/20 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
02/22 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
02/23 – Houston, TX @ Stafford Centre
02/24 – Austin, TX @ Paramount Theatre
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mesa Arts Center
02/28 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
03/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
03/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Palace of Fine Arts
03/04 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
03/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre
03/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ House Of Blues
03/14 – Vancouver (New Westminster), BC @ Massey Theatre
03/16 – Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre
03/18 – Edmonton, AB @ Winspear Centre
03/20 – Winnipeg, AB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/21 – Calgary, AB @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
03/23 – Montreal, QB @ MTELUS
03/26 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
03/27 – Quebec City, QB @ Palais Montcalm
03/29 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Concert Hall
03/30 – Kitchener, ON @ Centre in the Square