Jack White Releasing Two New Albums in 2022

Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive mark White's fourth and fifth solo records

Jack White
Jack White, photo by David James Swanson
November 11, 2021 | 10:13am ET

    Turns out Jack White wrote a whole lot of new music during quarantine. So much, in fact, that he’s releasing not one, but two new albums in 2022. The first, Fear of the Dawn, will be released on April 8th. The second, Entering Heaven Alive, will follow on July 22nd.

    “Taking Me Back,” which White released last month, serves as the lead single to Fear of the Dawn. To coincide with today’s double album announcement, White has also shared a video for “Taking Me Back.”

    White directed the visuals himself, with co-direction coming from the artist Lauren Dunn. The kinetic imagery shows a blue-haired White rocking out a brightly lit soundstage, with touches of the bizarre — such as a creepily boyish sculpture of White’s face — that keep things from getting predictable. Check out “Taking Me Back” below.

    Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive mark the fourth and five solo albums of White’s prolific career, and serve as the direct follow-up to 2018’s Boarding House Reach. Pre-orders for both new albums are ongoing via Third Man Records’ online store.

    In September, White played a surprise concert in London to celebrate the opening of Third Man Records’ newest store and studio. His first full-length public gig in over two years saw White power through a seven-song set in the basement of the store before moving to a nearby balcony to cap it off with another five songs.

    Fear of the Dawn Artwork:

    Jack White Fear of the Dawn artwork

    Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:
    01. Taking Me Back
    02. Fear of the Dawn
    03. The White Raven
    04. Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)
    05. Eosophobia
    06. Into the Twilight
    07. Dusk
    08. What’s the Trick?
    09. That Was Then (This Is Now)
    10. Eosophobia (Reprise)
    11. Morning, Noon and Night
    12. Shedding My Velvet

    Entering Heaven Alive Artwork:

    Jack White Entering Heaven Alive artwork

    Entering Heaven Alive Tracklist:
    01. A Tip From You to Me
    02. All Along the Way
    03. Help Me Along
    04. Love Is Selfish
    05. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)
    06. Queen of the Bees
    07. A Tree on Fire from Within
    08. If I Die Tomorrow
    09. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone
    10. A Madman from Manhattan
    11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

