Jack White Releasing Two New Albums in 2022

Turns out Jack White wrote a whole lot of new music during quarantine. So much, in fact, that he’s releasing not one, but two new albums in 2022. The first, Fear of the Dawn, will be released on April 8th. The second, Entering Heaven Alive, will follow on July 22nd.

“Taking Me Back,” which White released last month, serves as the lead single to Fear of the Dawn. To coincide with today’s double album announcement, White has also shared a video for “Taking Me Back.”

White directed the visuals himself, with co-direction coming from the artist Lauren Dunn. The kinetic imagery shows a blue-haired White rocking out a brightly lit soundstage, with touches of the bizarre — such as a creepily boyish sculpture of White’s face — that keep things from getting predictable. Check out “Taking Me Back” below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive mark the fourth and five solo albums of White’s prolific career, and serve as the direct follow-up to 2018’s Boarding House Reach. Pre-orders for both new albums are ongoing via Third Man Records’ online store.

In September, White played a surprise concert in London to celebrate the opening of Third Man Records’ newest store and studio. His first full-length public gig in over two years saw White power through a seven-song set in the basement of the store before moving to a nearby balcony to cap it off with another five songs.

Advertisement

Fear of the Dawn Artwork:

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:

01. Taking Me Back

02. Fear of the Dawn

03. The White Raven

04. Hi-De-Ho (feat. Q-Tip)

05. Eosophobia

06. Into the Twilight

07. Dusk

08. What’s the Trick?

09. That Was Then (This Is Now)

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive Artwork:

Advertisement

Entering Heaven Alive Tracklist:

01. A Tip From You to Me

02. All Along the Way

03. Help Me Along

04. Love Is Selfish

05. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

06. Queen of the Bees

07. A Tree on Fire from Within

08. If I Die Tomorrow

09. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman from Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)