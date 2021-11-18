Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

New Doc Reveals Les Moonves Demanded Janet Jackson Apologize to Him in Person After the 2004 Super Bowl

Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson also reveals details about Justin Timberlake's apology

Janet Jackson at Super Bowl
Janet Jackson, photo via NFL
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 18, 2021 | 4:06pm ET

    For 70 minutes, the new New York Times Presents documentary Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson digs deep into one of the 21st century’s most controversial moments: the 9/16th of a second reveal of Janet Jackson’s nipple during the 2004 Super Bowl. One big detail delivered by the doc’s new reporting on the incident and its aftermath may explain in part the major discrepancy between how Jackson and Justin Timberlake were treated at the time: Les Moonves’ ego.

    That year, both the Super Bowl and the 46th annual Grammy Awards aired on CBS, and in the week between the two events, Jackson issued multiple apologies for the Super Bowl show. But Moonves, as the chairman and CEO of CBS at the time, wasn’t satisfied and initially banned both Jackson and Timberlake from attending the Grammys — except that Timberlake did end up appearing at the ceremony, performing twice and winning multiple awards.

    Malfunction reveals the details behind why Timberlake was able to appear at the Grammys while Jackson was not: While it had been previously reported that Moonves originally banned both performers from the ceremony, what the documentary discloses is that Moonves actually demanded private, in-person apologies from both of them (on top of the numerous public apologies that had already been made).

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to Times reporter Rachel Abrams in the documentary, Moonves “wanted an apology from Janet Jackson, he wanted it in person… and he did not get it.” Meanwhile, she said, “Timberlake showed up at the CBS offices in Los Angeles and gave that apology and basically kissed the ring.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Billie Eilish SNL

Billie Eilish to Pull Double Duty on SNL as Host and Musical Guest

November 18, 2021

fka twigs central cee measure of a man new single the kings man soundtrack stream

FKA twigs Teams with Central Cee for "Measure of a Man": Stream

November 18, 2021

eric clapton anti vax robert kennedy rolling stone

Eric Clapton Talks Anti-Vax Nonsense with Anti-Vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

November 18, 2021

oblivion access 2022 lineup

Oblivion Access 2022 Lineup: Blonde Redhead, Carcass, Converge, and More

November 18, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

New Doc Reveals Les Moonves Demanded Janet Jackson Apologize to Him in Person After the 2004 Super Bowl

Menu Shop Search Sale