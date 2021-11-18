Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Sudeikis Coaches Foo Fighters in Hilarious Video for “Love Dies Young”: Watch

A twist on Ted Lasso

foo fighters love dies young music video jason sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis in “Love Dies Young” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
November 18, 2021 | 10:23am ET

    Jason Sudeikis coaches Foo Fighters through a synchronized swimming competition in the new music video for “Love Dies Young.” The video for the Medicine at Midnight track was written and directed by Dave Grohl, and you can watch it below.

    Sudeikis relishes the twist on his Ted Lasso character. We meet him in the locker room wearing a US flag windbreaker, hyping up a group of swimmers in one-piece bathing suits. This coach may have an offbeat accent, but his words are less than inspirational. He tells them that their lifts need to be “higher than Christ,” and hypes them up with the tale of how his father died moments after conception — “I know, I saw the video.” Unfortunately, the judges “hate us. They hate me. They are married to ugly people and I tell them that. I share that with them because I am honest.”

    Thus inspired, the swimmers waddle out to the swimming pool. These shapely behinds turn out to host grotesque face-swapped Foo Fighters, and their nearly-flawless routine is only marred by a large floating turd. The end of the video is not for the faint of heart, and you can check it out after the jump.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Speaking of horrifying and funny, the newly-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will make their feature film debut in a new horror comedy called Studio 666which is due out in February 2022.  Foo Fighters will resume their tour in December, with a bigger world tour coming in 2022. Tickets are available here.

    As for Sudeikis, the Emmy’s Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series recently made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

animals as leaders new album parrhesia

Animals as Leaders Announce New Album Parrhesia, Share "The Problem of Other Minds": Stream

November 18, 2021

Taylor Swift Sad Girl Autumn

Taylor Swift Shares "All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version)": Stream

November 17, 2021

sammy hagar son andrew hagar red light appetite

Andrew Hagar Premieres Video for New Song "Red Light Appetite": Stream

November 17, 2021

alex cameron saraj jo new song single stream photo raf fellner

Alex Cameron Unveils New Single "Sara Jo": Stream

November 17, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Sudeikis Coaches Foo Fighters in Hilarious Video for "Love Dies Young": Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale