Jason Sudeikis Coaches Foo Fighters in Hilarious Video for “Love Dies Young”: Watch

Jason Sudeikis coaches Foo Fighters through a synchronized swimming competition in the new music video for “Love Dies Young.” The video for the Medicine at Midnight track was written and directed by Dave Grohl, and you can watch it below.

Sudeikis relishes the twist on his Ted Lasso character. We meet him in the locker room wearing a US flag windbreaker, hyping up a group of swimmers in one-piece bathing suits. This coach may have an offbeat accent, but his words are less than inspirational. He tells them that their lifts need to be “higher than Christ,” and hypes them up with the tale of how his father died moments after conception — “I know, I saw the video.” Unfortunately, the judges “hate us. They hate me. They are married to ugly people and I tell them that. I share that with them because I am honest.”

Thus inspired, the swimmers waddle out to the swimming pool. These shapely behinds turn out to host grotesque face-swapped Foo Fighters, and their nearly-flawless routine is only marred by a large floating turd. The end of the video is not for the faint of heart, and you can check it out after the jump.

Related Video

Speaking of horrifying and funny, the newly-inducted Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will make their feature film debut in a new horror comedy called Studio 666, which is due out in February 2022. Foo Fighters will resume their tour in December, with a bigger world tour coming in 2022. Tickets are available here.

As for Sudeikis, the Emmy’s Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series recently made his triumphant return to Saturday Night Live.

