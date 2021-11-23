JAY-Z Surpasses Quincy Jones as Artist with Most Grammy Nominations

JAY-Z has set a new Grammys record, passing pioneering producer and composer Quincy Jones for most nominations in the history of the awards. He earned three nominations for the 2022 ceremony, pushing his total to 83.

Previously tied with Jones at 80 nominations, the Brooklyn rapper added to his total thanks to collaborations with DMX (“Bath Salts”) and Kanye West (“Jail”), both of which are up for Best Rap Song. Thanks to the latter guest appearance, Jay earned an additional nod as part of Donda’s Album of the Year nomination. Thus far, he has collected 23 Grammys.

Paul McCartney kept pace as the runner-up for most Grammy nominations, picking up a pair of nods in the Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album categories. He was previously tied for second place with Jay-Z’s arguably more famous wife Beyoncé. Neither Jones nor Beyoncé picked up nominations for 2022 Grammys.

Advertisement

Related Video

Jay first earned three Grammy nominations in 1999 for his mainstream breakout album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life, picking up nods in the Best Rap Album, Best Rap Solo Performance, and Best Rap Performance by a Duo or a Group categories.

Like many rappers, Jay has spoken out against the Grammys. In 1999, he “boycotted” the show because DMX was not nominated despite earning two No. 1 albums in the same year and was thus not in attendance to take home his trophy for Best Rap Album.

And when his critically acclaimed 2017 album 4:44 failed to pick up a win despite eight nominations, Jay made his feelings known on 2018’s “APESHIT,” rapping “Tell the Grammy’s fuck that 0 for 8 shit.”

Advertisement

Come January 31st, 2022, we’ll see if Jay picks up any additional Grammy wins.