Jazmine Sullivan Announces North American Tour Dates

Ten months after releasing her breakout project Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan is finally taking it on the road. Still relishing in her trio of Grammy Award nominations, the R&B singer will embark on “The Heaux Tales Tour” across North America in early 2022.

“The Heax Tales Tour” will commence on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver, hitting major cities between both coasts before its final stop in Chicago on March 30th. Playing stunning venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, Sullivan is not one to miss.

You can get tickets via Ticketmaster starting this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.

Heaux Tales, which Sullivan released in January, added three Grammy nods to her career total: Best R&B Album, as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”Back in January, Sullivan joined Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church, and more at the Super Bowl Pre-Show Concert.

Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

02/22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland

02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit

03/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

03/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

03/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

03/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

03/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

03/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

03/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis

03/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago