Jazmine Sullivan Announces North American Tour Dates

Ten months after releasing her breakout project Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan is finally taking it on the road. Still relishing in her trio of Grammy Award nominations, the R&B singer will embark on “The Heaux Tales Tour” across North America in early 2022.
“The Heax Tales Tour” will commence on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver, hitting major cities between both coasts before its final stop in Chicago on March 30th. Playing stunning venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, Sullivan is not one to miss.
You can get tickets via Ticketmaster starting this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.
Heaux Tales, which Sullivan released in January, added three Grammy nods to her career total: Best R&B Album, as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”Back in January, Sullivan joined Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church, and more at the Super Bowl Pre-Show Concert.
Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates:
02/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
02/22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit
03/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
03/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
03/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
03/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
03/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
03/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
03/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
03/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago