Jazmine Sullivan Announces North American Tour Dates

Supporting her latest release, Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan, photo courtesy of the artist
November 30, 2021 | 3:00pm ET

    Ten months after releasing her breakout project Heaux Tales, Jazmine Sullivan is finally taking it on the road. Still relishing in her trio of Grammy Award nominations, the R&B singer will embark on “The Heaux Tales Tour” across North America in early 2022.

    “The Heax Tales Tour” will commence on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver, hitting major cities between both coasts before its final stop in Chicago on March 30th. Playing stunning venues like Los Angeles’ Hollywood Palladium and Brooklyn’s Kings Theater, Sullivan is not one to miss.

    You can get tickets via Ticketmaster starting this Friday, December 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. local time. See the schedule below.

    Heaux Tales, which Sullivan released in January, added three Grammy nods to her career total: Best R&B Album, as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Pick Up Your Feelings.”Back in January, Sullivan joined Miley Cyrus, H.E.R., Eric Church, and more at the Super Bowl Pre-Show Concert.

    Jazmine Sullivan 2022 Tour Dates:
    02/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    02/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    02/17 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
    02/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    02/22 – Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre-Oakland
    02/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    02/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    02/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    03/02 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
    03/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    03/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
    03/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    03/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    03/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    03/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
    03/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    03/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    03/20 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    03/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    03/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    03/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    03/27 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    03/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore Minneapolis
    03/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

Jazmine Sullivan Announces North American Tour Dates

