Jeff Tweedy Announces Chelsea Walls Soundtrack Reissue with Unreleased Songs

A look back at the soundtrack to Ethan Hawke's 2001 directorial debut

jeff tweedy ethan hawke chelsea walls soundtrack reissue
Ethan Hawke and Jeff Tweedy, photo courtesy of Squire Fox
November 10, 2021 | 9:29pm ET

    Jeff Tweedy has announced a reissue of his soundtrack to Chelsea Walls, the 2001 film by Ethan Hawke. The album contains two previously unreleased songs and is out January 14th via Omnivore Recordings.

    Set in a single day, Chelsea Walls follows a group of artists living in the famed Chelsea Hotel in New York. The film, based on the 1990 Nicole Burdette play of the same name, was Hawke’s directorial debut, and as a longtime fan of Wilco, he asked Tweedy to write the music. Tweedy collaborated with drummer-composer Glenn Kotche on the soundtrack, and Kotche ended up becoming Wilco’s permanent drummer soon after.

    In addition to Tweedy and Kotche’s original score, the Chelsea Walls soundtrack features songs from Wilco and Billy Bragg, as well as vocal contributions from cast members Jimmy Scott, Steve Zahn, and Robert Sean Leonard. On vinyl for the first time, the reissue offers two unreleased songs from the soundtrack’s recording sessions: a cover of Wilco’s “Promising,” sung by Leonard; and an extended version of Tweedy and Kotche’s “Finale.”

    Related Video

    The reissued soundtrack is available on CD, black double vinyl, and yellow double vinyl. The packaging features new and original liner notes from Hawke, a remembrance from Kotche, and a conversation between Tweedy and reissue producer Cheryl Pawelski. Pre-orders are available now. Watch a trailer for the soundtrack below.

    Tweedy recently announced a deluxe edition of his 2020 album Love Is the King, and shared winter tour dates. Tickets are available here. Last month he covered Neil Young’s “Old Country Waltz,” and performed two Beatles covers with his Wilco bandmates.

