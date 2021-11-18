Trailer for Jennifer Lopez’s Marry Me Is So Bad It Ruins Marriage for the Rest of Us: Watch

The holidays are a time for overeating, reconnecting with loved ones, and watching so-bad-they’re-good movies about rich people marrying poor people. But the charm of this genre is that the flicks are campy and cheaply made. Throw in a big budget and serious attitude and you get Marry Me, the new film starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, which looks awful enough to make even Lifetime lifers cringe.

J. Lo leads the way as Kat Valdez, a pop star set to marry her longtime boyfriend on stage, only to realize moments before that he’s cheating. On an impulse, she picks single dad Charlie Gilbert (Wilson) out of the crowd and marries him instead. In the three-minute trailer, we see the supposedly level-headed dad Gilbert make so many baffling decisions it’s a miracle nobody has called DCFS, while Valdez insists they say stay married for reasons so vague yet firm that they probably require a prescription. Oh, and the pouting! The interminable serious looks! Except for the occasional one-liner from Wilson, there’s hardly a moment of fun to be had in the whole trailer. Check it out below.

Owen Wilson recently hosted Saturday Night Live, and his foray into blockbuster television, Loki, was recently renewed for Season 2. As for Lopez, she performed at Biden’s swearing-in ceremony, though more people saw her jaw-dropping performance at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

