Jenny Lewis Performs “Puppy and a Truck” on Fallon: Watch

The television debut of her new single

Jenny Lewis Fallon
Jenny Lewis on Fallon, photo via NBC
November 27, 2021 | 11:59pm ET

    Jenny Lewis took to the stage of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thanksgiving night to performed her new single “Puppy and a Truck” as the episode’s musical guest. Watch the performance below.

    “Like a shot of good luck/ I got a puppy and a truck/ If you see us rolling up/ Thumbs up/ Puppy and a truck,” she sang on the track’s optimistic chorus.

    The Thanksgiving episode also featured Paul Rudd and Will Ferrell chatting about their new Apple TV+ comedy series The Shrink Next Door and an interview with comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

    In the last 12 months, the singer-songwriter has rolled out a string of collaborative singles with rapper Serengeti, including “GLTR,” “IDIOT,” “Vroom Vroom,”, and “Unblu.” She also just wrapped serving as the opening act on Harry Styles’Love on Tour trek across North America, which concluded Saturday night with a third consecutive show at The Forum in Los Angeles.

    Earlier this year, Lewis reunited with Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett to perform “Let Me Back In” as part of Linda Perry’s Rock-N-Relief livestream benefit concert.

