Jenny Lewis Shares New Song “Puppy and a Truck”: Stream

The singer cherishes the little things on her fourth single of 2021

Jenny Lewis, photo by Autumn De Wilde
November 3, 2021 | 9:01am ET

    Jenny Lewis is looking on the bright side with her new single “Puppy and a Truck,” released today via Loves Way.

    Following a trio of ominous, beat-heavy collaborations with the rapper Serengeti — including “IDIOT,” “Unblu” and “Vroom Vroom” — the singer-songwriter returns to her folksy roots with her latest track, produced by the Nashville-based Dave Cobb (Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile). An ode to simple pleasures, Lewis looks to canines and cars to distract her from life’s omnipresent negativity.

    “My 40s are kicking my ass/ And handing ’em to me in a margarita glass/ Like a shot of good luck/ I got a puppy and a truck,” Lewis sings. What else do you need?

    Lewis is currently on tour opening for Harry Styles in a run rescheduled from last year. Buy tickets now from Ticketmaster, and check out “Puppy and a Truck” below.

    Earlier this year, Lewis reunited with Rilo Kiley bandmate Blake Sennett for their first performance together in six years.

    “Puppy and a Truck” Artwork:

    jenny lewis puppy and a truck new song stream

